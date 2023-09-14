Caitlyn Jenner Insists Kim Kardashian 'Calculated' Fame 'From the Beginning' in Explosive 'House of Kardashian' Trailer: Watch
Caitlyn Jenner is prepared to unveil all in SkyTV's upcoming explosive docuseries House of Kardashians.
In a trailer released Thursday, September 14, a glimpse of the ex-spouse of Kris Jenner's interview revealed a preview of the shocking revelations anticipated to be revealed when the docuseries premieres in the U.K. on Sunday, October 8.
During one part of the teaser, Caitlyn called out her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian, claiming she plotted to become one of Hollywood's top stars ever since the early years of her life.
"Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'" the Call Me Cait star said before the clip transitioned into a one-on-one interview with Joe Francis, a longtime family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.
"The s-- tape was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy," Joe claimed, seemingly suggesting Kim's infamous leaked video of her and then-boyfriend Ray J having intercourse was a plotted publicity stunt to get the SKIMS founder's name in the headlines.
Elsewhere in Caitlyn's interview, the former Olympian appears to discuss her former relationship with Kris, as a producer can be heard asking, "What was is like working with your wife?" to which the Fox News commentator let out a loud laugh.
The momager was further mentioned when an unnamed female voice declared, "Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife," regarding the matriarch's motive to creating an astonishing empire, while another voiceover pointed out the public's split feelings toward the famous family — with some people looking up to the leading ladies and others believing "they ruined the world."
In a statement about her participation in the documentary, Caitlyn attempted to send love to her estranged family despite agreeing to provide explosive insight on her loved ones' lives.
"I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren," Caitlyn's message, which was shared by Variety, read.
Production wise, House of Kardashians has zero ties to the family's former and current reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians. Kris and her five daughters additionally did not have any editorial control or input regarding what the docuseries will reveal.