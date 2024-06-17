Caitlyn Jenner Gets Snubbed by Kendall and Kylie on Father's Day as Former Athlete Continues to Shade the Kardashians
Caitlyn Jenner doesn't appear to be on the best terms with her two youngest children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
On Sunday, June 16, the sisters failed to make a tribute post to the I Am Cait author for Father's Day even though they've done so in the past.
The snub was particularly noticeable since Caitlyn, 74, reposted fan accounts' Father's Day tributes, which featured recent and throwback photos of the former Olympian with her kids.
Though Caitlyn transitioned from male to female in 2015, she doesn't mind that her kids still call her "Dad," which is what Kylie did in an honorary 2018 Father's Day post.
In a 2021 conversation with Kylie, the makeup mogul, 26, asked Caitlyn, "I know we had a talk a few years ago and you were OK with us still calling you dad. How do you feel about that now?"
"I feel it was one of the best decisions I made. Sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns, and everybody’s got an opinion," the parent-of-six explained.
"But I really felt from the beginning that I’ve got to do it my way that works for me, and everyone out there can do it their way that works for them," she shared. "Some people would say, ‘You’re the mother,' but I’m not. I’m the dad. I’ve been the dad the whole way, I will be their father until the day they die or I die."
Despite that sentiment, Caitlyn's relationship with Kendall, 28, and Kylie has withered over the past few years due to the Republican's harsh words against their mom, Kris Jenner, 68, and the family in general.
- Comedian Dan Carney's Joke About Caitlyn Jenner Divides the Internet: Read the Reactions
- Kim Kardashian Unbothered After Caitlyn Jenner Called Her 'Calculated' in 'House of Kardashian' Docuseries
- Kim Kardashian Takes Jab at O.J. Simpson and Caitlyn Jenner as She Gets Booed During Tom Brady Roast: Watch
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Most recently, Caitlyn participated in the docuseries House of Kardashians, where she called Kim Kardashian, 43, "calculated" in achieving fame.
While the SKIMS founder insisted she wasn't hurt by her words, Khloé Kardashian was taken aback.
"I do find it strange that she would agree to do a documentary I would imagine isn’t trying to paint us in the most beautiful light," the mom-of-two, 39, shared on an episode of The Kardashians. "I just know she wouldn’t like that about her. This was my dad for 24 years. It hurts me, too."
In regards to the Olympic medalist's marriage to Kris, the former noted that the momager always wanted "be more than just a housewife."
After hearing about her ex's words, Kris sarcastically responded, "Shoot me, I wanted to be more than just a housewife. OK, kill me."