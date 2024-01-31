OK Magazine
Brandon Jenner Denies Caitlyn Threatened to Sue Over New Reality Show: 'Things Between Us Remain Civil'

Source: mega
Jan. 31 2024, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Brandon and Cayley Jenner are inviting fans into their homes for a sneak peek at their lives and their favorite recipes with their upcoming UnchainedTV show, At Home with The Jenners.

However, after hinting at potential appearances by parent Caitlyn Jenner and allegedly featuring her in a teaser episode, rumors swirled the former Olympian intended to take legal action against the show's production company, Inspired.

brandon jenner denies caitlyn threatened sue new reality show
Source: mega

Brandon Jenner denied Caitlyn Jenner is threatening to sue him.

Brandon has since denied Caitlyn is threatening to sue them and brushed the situation off as nothing more than a "misunderstanding."

"When initially asked [in an interview] if Caitlyn might appear on the show, we were caught off guard and innocently answered 'yes,' as we thought it might be a possibility since she is a part of our family life, and we spend time with her outside any filming," Brandon and Cayley explained to a news outlet.

caitlyn jenner accused lobbying donald trump running mate
Source: mega

Brandon Jenner said he respects his father's decision to not join the TV show.

"We didn't think it would be far-fetched to have her on the show for fun sometime," the pair added. "We totally respect her decision not to join us in the kitchen on camera."

"Legal action was never threatened nor necessary," they continued. "Things between us and Caitlyn remain civil; it was just a misunderstanding."

caitlyn jenner accused lobbying donald trump running mate
Source: mega

Caitlyn Jenner spoke out on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MORE ON:
Brandon Jenner
Eamonn McCrystal, who serves as the director and the producer for the upcoming series, also provided a statement that read: "From our perspective at Inspired, we haven’t filmed anything other than the teaser episodes, so it wasn’t necessary to remove anything additional because we haven’t shot it yet."

kylie jenner brandon jenner comment bikini pic
Source: @brandonjenner/instagram

'At Home with The Jenners' will not feature Caitlyn Jenner.

While At Home with The Jenners may not feature Caitlyn, the cooking series is set to showcase the family's love for healthy, farm-to-table recipes and their plethora of pets — including their 11 chickens.

"The kids are often in the kitchen with us, and they love to weigh in on what is being made," Cayley told an outlet. "As any parent with young kids knows well, they’re opinionated. I find that making them a part of it all inspires them to try more new foods. Most of the time they’re surprised with how much they do like it. They love to go collect eggs from the chickens."

Source: OK!

Daily Mail reported Brandon and Cayley's statement that Caitlyn is not taking legal action against the production company.

Cayley talked with People about their upcoming show.

