Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over 'Hero' Ben Affleck on Father's Day as She's 'Desperate' to Save Their Marriage

jenniferlopezgushesoverherobenaffleckpp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 16 2024, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Despite their alleged marital drama, Jennifer Lopez is making sure Ben Affleck feels special on Father's Day.

The "Get Right" singer, 54, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 16, to gush over her husband, 51, as speculation about trouble in their romance has continued to grow.

jenniferlopezgushesoverherobenaffleck
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez wished Ben Affleck a happy Father's Day on social media.

"Our hero," Lopez penned on social media beside a throwback photo of Affleck in his younger years. "Happy Father's Day."

The touching tribute comes as insiders have alleged the Selena actress has been doing everything in her power to salvage her relationship with the Boston native. "Jennifer’s marriage is in serious trouble, and she’s desperate to save it," a source spilled.

jenniferlopezgushesoverherobenaffleck
Source: @jlo/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

The Hollywood power couple recently listed their $60 million marital home and have been residing separately for quite some time. "Ben seems pretty content with the living arrangement as it is now,” the insider said. “It’s Jennifer who can’t seem to accept that it’s over between them."

"She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing," the source added.

jenniferlopezgushesoverherobenaffleck
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez has been 'desperate' to save her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez
The tension between Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, has stemmed from their vastly different approaches to life and their respective careers. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," an insider revealed.

"She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to," the insider explained. "Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain."

jenniferlopezgushesoverherobenaffleck
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together in 2021.

The Good Will Hunting actor was upfront about dealing with his spouse's larger-than-life personality while appearing in her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" Affleck explained.

"Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water,'" he added. "We're just two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."

Source: OK!

"I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this,” Lopez noted of her man. “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s going to support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made… he doesn’t want to stop me. But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

