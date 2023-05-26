Caitlyn Jenner Gets Support From Daughter Kylie After Talking About the Hardships of Speaking at Her Late Mom's Memorial
One month after Caitlyn Jenner's mother, Esther Jenner, passed away, the reality star paid tribute at the matriarch's Thursday, May 26, memorial.
The day after the ceremony, Caitlyn posted two photos from the emotional gathering, with one showing her at the podium and another seeming to depict the eulogy.
"I spoke at my mom's memorial service yesterday. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do," the parent-of-six captioned the post. "I miss her terribly every day. She is loved and missed and in a better place."
The Olympic athlete, 73, received a ton of support via the comments section, with daughter Kylie Jenner, 25, leaving three white heart emojis.
Former stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian, 44, gave the upload a "like," while Caitlyn's son Brandon Jenner, 42, left a longer touching message, noting, "She was an amazing woman. So glad I got to say a last goodbye over the phone."
"I’ll remember many moments, but, one of my favorites will always be when she told me, among the billowing smoke in her condo, 'it’s not the cigarettes that will kill you, it’s the filters that will kill you,'" he recalled. "She rolled her own her whole life till 96 years old. She may have been on to something? See you [on] the other side Grandma. ❤️."
The I Am Cait author announced Esther's passing on April 21. "Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously," she shared on social media. "She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom."
While Esther appeared in a few episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians before Caitlyn and Kris Jenner's divorce, she wasn't fond of the family's new Hulu show, The Kardashians.
"I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched," she confessed in July 2022. "But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it and I love them dearly. They’re my blood."