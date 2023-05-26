Caitlyn Jenner Gets Support From Daughter Kylie After Talking About the Hardships of Speaking at Her Late Mom's Memorial

"I spoke at my mom's memorial service yesterday. It was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do," the parent-of-six captioned the post. "I miss her terribly every day. She is loved and missed and in a better place."

The Olympic athlete, 73, received a ton of support via the comments section, with daughter Kylie Jenner, 25, leaving three white heart emojis.

Former stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian, 44, gave the upload a "like," while Caitlyn's son Brandon Jenner, 42, left a longer touching message, noting, "She was an amazing woman. So glad I got to say a last goodbye over the phone."