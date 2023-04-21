OK Magazine
Caitlyn Jenner 'Heartbroken' After Mom Dies At 96: 'I Will Miss Her Tremendously'

Source: @caitlynjenner/Instagram
Apr. 21 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Caitlyn Jenner's mother, Esther, has died at the age of 96.

The former reality star announced the sorrowful news via a touching Instagram post on Friday, April 21.

"I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully," Caitlyn confirmed alongside a series of sweet photos of her mom.

"Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom," the former spouse of Kris Jenner concluded.

Family, friends and fans expressed their condolences to the Olympic gold medalist — who shares Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 25, with her ex-wife — in the comments section of the post.

"So sorry for your loss, sending loads of love xxxx," wrote one user, while another added, "She was so great! Sorry for your loss."

"So very sorry to hear that. That is truly heartbreaking sending you love, thoughts and prayers 💔💔💔," a third follower stated, as a fourth noted, "at the same time I feel happy that she lived this much❤️❤️❤️."

"So sorry to hear this. I have loved seeing your relationship with your mother over insta and your TV programs. She was your greatest fan. Hugs.x," a fifth person expressed.

Esther was loved by many, and even appeared in a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, however, she didn't have the nicest things to say about the hit reality series or the show's recent Hulu spinoff, The Kardashians, as OK! previously reported.

"I think that Kardashian show is the most senseless thing I have ever watched," she admitted in July 2022. "But my two granddaughters, Kendall and Kylie, created it and I love them dearly. They’re my blood."

Source: OK!

"I don’t know if [Caitlyn] even cares. It’s something we haven’t even discussed," Esther added in regard to Caitlyn's lack of appearance in the new series.

Kendall and Kylie have yet to speak on their grandmother's passing.

