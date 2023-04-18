Cameron Diaz Resumes Filming Her & Jamie Foxx's Movie With His Body Double As Actor Remains Hospitalized

This week, a source told an outlet the "Blame It" crooner, 55, was steadily improving, though no timeline was given for his return to set.

Oddly enough, the incident came just a few weeks after a source insisted Diaz, 50, was on the verge of going back into retirement due to chaos production over Back in Action.

"She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place," the insider spilled to one outlet. "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."