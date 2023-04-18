Cameron Diaz Resumes Filming Her & Jamie Foxx's Movie With His Body Double As Actor Remains Hospitalized
Keeping calm and carrying on! Though Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital after suffering a medical complication last week, his Back in Action costar Cameron Diaz resumed filming for their movie on Monday, April 17.
According to a report, the actress was seen shooting scenes with the Oscar winner's body double in Atlanta, Ga., where they were joined by actress McKenna Roberts.
It's still unclear what Foxx is being treated for, with daughter Corinne Foxx first sharing the news on Wednesday, April 12.
"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."
This week, a source told an outlet the "Blame It" crooner, 55, was steadily improving, though no timeline was given for his return to set.
Oddly enough, the incident came just a few weeks after a source insisted Diaz, 50, was on the verge of going back into retirement due to chaos production over Back in Action.
"She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place," the insider spilled to one outlet. "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."
- Kerry Washington Sends 'Love' & 'Prayers' To 'Movie Huzbin' Jamie Foxx As Actor Continues To Recover From Serious 'Medical Complication'
- Cameron Diaz Quitting Hollywood Again After Her Career Comeback Ends In Chaos
- Cameron Diaz Recalls Supporting Drew Barrymore Over Her Excessive Drinking Habits: 'It Was Difficult To Watch'
On the other hand, the insider said it's unlikely that the mom-of-one would ever actually walk away from the project.
"When you are in a position of authority, sometimes you have to make decisions to let people go who do not share the same vision as you," the source explained. "Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Nonetheless, the blonde beauty does miss the stay-at-home parent life.
"These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from [her daughter] Raddix," said the insider. "Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world."
E! News reported on Diaz resuming filming.