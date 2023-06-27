Cameron Diaz Feels 'Shocked and Saddened' by Costar Jamie Foxx's Mysterious 'Health Crisis' as Family Keeps His 'Status Very Quiet'

"I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information," Coleman added, noting she "of course" understands why people are worried about the actor's well-being.

"One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy," the Maneater actress admitted, shedding light about why little-to-no information has been shared about his mysterious hospitalization. "If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low and next thing you know he comes out with a crazy movie. Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private. So it never surprised me."

"Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out. But how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well, and he's [going to] be back. Trust and believe," Coleman confirmed.