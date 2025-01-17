or
Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden Gushes Over 10 Years With His 'Bad A-- Woman' as He Shares Rare Loved-Up Photo of the Couple

Photo of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.
Source: MEGA

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden tied the knot in January 2015.

By:

Jan. 17 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

The best husband award goes to… Benji Madden!

On Thursday, January 16, the musician, 45, shared a loving message about his wife, Cameron Diaz, in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary.

cameron diaz husband benji madden years married rare photo
Source: @benjaminmadden/Instagram

Benji Madden said his marriage to Cameron Diaz is 'never perfect — always real — always reliable.'

“This is my QUEEN ❤️ I celebrate this BAD A-- WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, boss and lover. We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling,” the father-of-two, who shares kids Raddix and Cardinal with The Holiday actress, 52, wrote.

“It’s special. Never perfect — always real — always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die… what a beautiful life — I am GRATEFUL!!!🙏,” Madden continued of their partnership.

“The Anthem” singer then took time to promote Diaz’s new movie, Back in Action, in which she plays opposite Jamie Foxx.

“ANOTHER MILESTONE happening TOMORROW!!! We are SO happy to see you… BACK IN ACTION!!... Congrats baby!!❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉@camerondiaz ❤️ GO watch it on @netflix 😛😛🤘🤘🤘🎉,” Madden concluded.

cameron diaz husband benji madden years married rare photo
Source: @benjaminmadden/Instagram

'We are SO happy to see you….BACK IN ACTION!!….Congrats baby!!' Cameron Diaz's husband, Benji Madden, said about her new movie.

In addition to his sweet caption, the patriarch shared a rare loved-up selfie of the couple smiling with their heads touching. In the image, Diaz donned a white top and bare face, while Madden wore a black cap, gray T-shirt and silver chain.

Of course, fans and friends raved about the heartfelt post.

Cameron Diaz

“Queen 👑,” famous songstress Avril Lavigne penned, while a supporter added, “Wow, I can’t believe it’s been 10 years! What a beautiful family. Always inspiring.”

A third user echoed: “Happy anniversary🥰🥰 She is my forever queen and crush❤️ I love you guys,” as a fourth noted, “Just love how you always speak about your beautiful wife and relationship ❤️❤️ congrats 💫.”

cameron diaz husband benji madden years married rare photo
Source: MEGA

'Queen 👑,' pal Avril Lavigne penned under Benji Madden's post for Cameron Diaz.

As OK! previously reported, Diaz’s movie comeback was postponed, as Back in Action was originally supposed to be released in November 2024. However, Foxx’s 2023 stroke changed the timeline.

In a new interview, Diaz recalled learning about her longtime pal’s health scare.

“For every person who knows Jamie, it was terrifying. For everybody who loves Jamie, the world, like, everybody was concerned… I can't even imagine how he feels. I'm so proud of him, how brave he was to do his [Netflix] show, to let us all know. But you know, it’s hard. You walk up to him and he’s like, ‘Everybody cries'” she shared.

Foxx also made a statement about how great it was to be back in the spotlight after a difficult couple of years.

cameron diaz husband benji madden years married rare photo
Source: MEGA

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden share kids Raddix and Cardinal.

“For a while, everybody was crying. Snoop [Dogg] was crying! I was like, 'Crips don’t cry, brother — c’mon!’ But now, it’s the joyous time and to be over here in Berlin and watch the movie play and people enjoying it, I mean that’s what it’s about, being able to get back to what you do, and what we did do is really good,” he said.

