Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden Gushes Over 10 Years With His 'Bad A-- Woman' as He Shares Rare Loved-Up Photo of the Couple

“This is my QUEEN ❤️ I celebrate this BAD A-- WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, boss and lover. We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling,” the father-of-two, who shares kids Raddix and Cardinal with The Holiday actress, 52, wrote.

“It’s special. Never perfect — always real — always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die… what a beautiful life — I am GRATEFUL!!!🙏,” Madden continued of their partnership.