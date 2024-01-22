OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jamie Foxx
OK LogoNEWS

Jamie Foxx 'Feels Fantastic' as Actor Returns to Set of 'Back in Action' With Cameron Diaz After Health Scare, Source Says

jamiefoxxdoingfantasticpp
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 22 2024, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jamie Foxx resumed filming the upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action with Cameron Diaz — months after he was sidelined from the project due to a serious mystery illness. Now, insiders close to Foxx claim he's in better shape than ever!

Article continues below advertisement
jamiefoxxdoingfantastic
Source: Mega

Jamie Foxx has returned to the set of 'Back in Action.'

"Jamie is indeed back on set and shooting through February," a source claimed of the Hollywood hunk's recovery. "He looks and feels fantastic."

"They tried to finish the movie with a stunt double, but it didn't come out right so Jamie is going to do all of the parts now," the insider added of production. "He is doing so well."

Article continues below advertisement
jamiefoxxdoingfantastic
Source: Mega

Jamie Foxx 'feels fantastic' after recovering from his mystery illness.

With his health scare behind him, Foxx was excited to get back in front of the cameras. "For Jamie, the show must go on and he has always been eager to see this project completed," a second source noted. "Jamie is super talented and loves his work. He will finish this film."

As OK! previously reported, Foxx was admitted to the hospital in the spring of 2023 due to an extremely serious health crisis. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," his daughter Corinne Foxx confirmed in an April statement shared on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
jamiefoxxdoingfantastic
Source: Mega

Jamie Foxx feels 'the show must go on.'

MORE ON:
Jamie Foxx

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the message continued. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

While making one of his first public appearances at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in December 2023, he told the crowd how he navigated the scary situation. "I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things," he told the audience as he accepted the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial.

Article continues below advertisement
jamiefoxxdoingfantatsic
Source: Mega

Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for months for the illness.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk too...." Foxx added, though he has not specifically revealed what happened to him. "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different."

"I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when you almost... When it's almost over, when you see the tunnel,” he continued. “I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn't know where I was going. S---, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin 'C’mon, now.'”

People spoke with sources close to Foxx.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.