Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie 'Agree That Counseling Saved Each of Their Marriages': It's What They Rely On'

Photo of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden; picture of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden.
Source: MEGA

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are married to twin brothers Benji and Joel Madden, respectively.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are sisters through their misters!

The A-list stars — who are married to brothers Benji and Joel Madden, respectively — both approach their relationships in similar ways: lots of therapy.

cameron diaz nicole richie agree counseling therapy saved marriages
Source: MEGA

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden tied the knot in 2015.

"Cameron and Nicole agree that counseling saved each of their marriages," a source spilled to a news publication after the Bad Teacher star and her brother-in-law opened up about their mutual use of therapy during Joel's "Artist Friendly" podcast.

The insider noted: "It’s what they rely on to keep their individual relationships healthy."

cameron diaz nicole richie agree counseling therapy saved marriages
Source: MEGA

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden share kids Raddix, 4, and Cardinal, 8 months.

While Nicole, 43, is almost a decade younger than Cameron, 52, it’s The Simple Life star who has taught the award-winning actress a great deal when it comes to maintaining a happy marriage.

"She looks up to Nicole, who basically steered her in the direction of therapy," the confidante continued. "They practice open communication, honesty, taking time for yourself, date nights without the kids, and that simple rule of trying not to go to bed angry. The relationship tools they’ve each acquired are pretty priceless."

cameron diaz nicole richie agree counseling therapy saved marriages
Source: MEGA

Nicole Richie married Joel Madden in 2010.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron herself admitted that while marrying Benji, 45, was "the best thing that ever happened to her," it's thanks to counseling their marriage has lasted almost 10 years.

"Therapy is a big thing in our family, thank God," she shared during an appearance on the December 10 episode of Joel's podcast. "It’s what we depend on, so you have that commitment to work on it."

The Holiday starwho shares daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, 8 months, with Benji — noted this method of guidance helps the parents-of-two avoid doing "the same thing over and over again."

"Why didn’t it work? How can I make it work? What’s my part? What’s the other person’s work?" she explained. "Let’s be self-aware and go into the next attempt a little bit more equipped to hopefully come out with a different outcome."

cameron diaz nicole richie agree counseling therapy saved marriages
Source: MEGA

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden share daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 15.

"Both people are not 100 percent every day," Cameron confessed. "Even if you’re mad at each other and don’t want to see each other, sick of each other, it’s still 100 percent commitment to the marriage and to the partnership and getting things in the family. If it’s not 100 percent, it just doesn’t work if one person’s at a deficit."

Joel — who is a dad to his and Nicole's daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 15 — agreed, stating: "It’s like going into the gym and learning new moves, building on strength. We go to therapy — lots of therapy."

Life & Style spoke to a source about Cameron and Nicole's use of counseling in their marraiges.

