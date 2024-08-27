OK Magazine
Cameron Diaz Kisses Husband Benji Madden on Rare PDA-Packed Outing With One of Their Kids: Photos

Photos of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden.
Source: mega

The very private couple made their dinner date a family affair.

By:

Aug. 27 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Love is in the air for Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden!

Though the spouses are usually very private, the two couldn't help but share a kiss when they were out in Montecito, Calif., on Monday, August 26.

cameron diaz spotted kissing benji madden
Source: mega

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden kissed while out to eat on Monday, August 26.

In photos obtained by OK!, the actress, 51, and her man, 45, were seen pushing a stroller as they left a restaurant.

The blonde beauty wore a pair of glasses, a dark green cardigan and a black top for the outing, with Madden donning a green baseball cap and black T-shirt.

The pair kept close as they walked around and stopped for a smooch.

cameron diaz spotted kissing benji madden
Source: mega

The spouses brought along one of their children, who stayed cover inside their stroller.

While the tot in the stroller wasn't photographed, there's a good chance they were with their son, Cardinal, whose arrival they revealed this past March.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!" the pair — who wed in 2015 — gushed via a joint Instagram post.

cameron diaz spotted kissing benji madden
Source: mega

The stars are parents to daughter Raddix and son Cardinal.

"For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures — but he’s a really cute [sic] ☺️," they added. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."

The celebrities are also parents to daughter Raddix, whom they welcomed in 2019.

"They were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents," a source told a news outlet after they welcomed their son

"For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom. She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood," the source shared. "She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."

cameron diaz spotted kissing benji madden
Source: mega

Diaz and the musician tied the knot in 2015.

A separate insider noted that having children is one of the reasons they stopped caring about being in the spotlight.

"Cameron and Benji get invitations all the time, but they love to stay home and cook meals and spend time with Raddix and Cardinal," the source said. "Cameron’s a big believer in keeping things private — it’s better for the kids and healthier for her and Benji."

At the same time, the blonde beauty has revived her acting career, having worked on Back in Action in 2023 with Jamie Foxx after a nearly decade-long break from movies.

The Netflix film is scheduled to start streaming on Friday, November 15.

