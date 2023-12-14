More Than Friends? Camila Cabello and Drake Fuel Dating Rumors While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos — Photo
Is there a new Hollywood power couple in the works?
This week, photos and videos surfaced on social media of Drake and Camila Cabello vacationing in Turks and Caicos, leading fans to speculate whether the two are more than friends.
In one snap, the two were riding jet skis, while a short video clip showed the pair chatting up close while aboard a yacht with several other people.
A post by Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi asked if the two were collaborating, just friends, or romantic, to which a tipster replied, "I would say dating. She was with a friend and he was only paying Camilla attention."
The two singers follow each other on social media, and the dad-of-one, 37, has "liked" several of the brunette beauty's photos.
Cabello, 26, was recently linked to Saturday Night Live newbie Marcello Hernandez, 26, though a romance was never confirmed.
Before that, the X Factor alum was in a two-year relationship with Shawn Mendes. Though the pair dated other people after splitting in late 2021, they were seen packing on the PDA in April 2023. However, by that summer, the two parted ways.
"When they reunited, it felt really nostalgic, and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back," a source spilled to a news outlet of their dynamic. "But after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place. When it comes down to it, they’re better friends than romantic partners."
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands In Santa Monica As It's Revealed The Two Have Been 'Secretly Seeing Each Other' For Weeks
- Shawn Mendes 'Initiated The Conversation' About Splitting Up With Camila Cabello, Insider Spills
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Pack On The PDA Just Days After He Denied Dating Rumors
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Shawn is very upset over the breakup," the insider added at the time. "He doesn’t like hearing that Camila’s dating. But he wants her to be happy… [and] will always cherish the memories."
Another source noted the former Fifth Harmony crooner "was the one who ultimately decided to end things," as "a lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together."
Mendes, 25, has since healed his broken heart and has sparked dating rumors with reality star Charlie Travers, 37.
Last month, the duo was spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood, and even more telling, the two wore next to nothing when they hit the beach in Malibu, Calif., on November 9, with Mendes rocking just his Calvin Klein underwear.
Meanwhile, Drake — who has dated Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez — seems to be continuously playing the field, though he maintains a steady and healthy relationship with his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, who gave birth to their son Adonis in 2017.