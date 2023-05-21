Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Didn’t See Anything Coming' From Their Kiss at Coachella, Insider Dishes: 'It Was Spontaneous'

"Shawn and Camila have been telling people how grateful and happy they are to have each other in their lives again," one insider said about the couple who originally began dating in 2019 but later split in 2021.

"Shawn and Camila both felt kind of restless and ready for a change when they went their separate ways," the source explained about their breakup. "There was no bitterness or drama; they just needed space and to experience new things on their own."