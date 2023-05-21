Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Didn’t See Anything Coming' From Their Kiss at Coachella, Insider Dishes: 'It Was Spontaneous'
Sources recently spilled to a news outlet that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello didn’t expect to rekindle their relationship after their infamous kiss at Coachella in April.
"Shawn and Camila have been telling people how grateful and happy they are to have each other in their lives again," one insider said about the couple who originally began dating in 2019 but later split in 2021.
"Shawn and Camila both felt kind of restless and ready for a change when they went their separate ways," the source explained about their breakup. "There was no bitterness or drama; they just needed space and to experience new things on their own."
"They never stopped caring for each other," a second source shared, while a third noted, "They were both so busy that it was hard to make it work. They just grew apart."
Following the 2021 split, the Fifth Harmony alum dated Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch until February, while Mendes was linked to Sabrina Carpenter, but he denied the relationship in March.
"Camila had a lot of fun with Austin, but it felt like something was missing compared to what she had with Shawn," the insider explained, "and he had the same issue with girls he dated."
"They were both trying to move on with their lives, but weren’t happy," another source spilled. The "Señorita" songwriters allegedly made plans to meet up at Coachella prior to the event, though they did not expect for it to go as well as it did.
"It was a spontaneous 'Let’s see how it goes' type of thing," the first source said. "Before, they’d gotten to the point where they were taking things for granted, but now it feels like a totally new relationship," they added.
"At first, they didn’t see anything coming from their kiss. They were just having fun," the second insider shared. "But it was a turning point for them."
"They’re just focused on having fun and being together again without any major expectations. Their friends are really happy for them," the insider continued. "It seems like they’re in this for the right reasons."
