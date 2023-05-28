Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Appeared Very Physical' During Date Night at Taylor Swift's Concert
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello packed on the PDA!
On Saturday, May 28, the on-again off-again couple was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras tour and "appeared very physical" and "cuddly."
"At one point during the show, Shawn was sitting on a chair and Camila was in front of him, leaning on him," an eyewitness spilled about the pair who sat in the VIP section of the MetLife Stadium.
"He had his arms around her at another point and was spotted kissing her on the shoulder," the insider added.
They also noted that the duo was "some of the first celeb attendees to arrive in the VIP area of the venue" while Phoebe Bridgers' opening set played.
Apparently, the "Señorita" singers were turning some heads throughout the show as fans reportedly began to celebrate the musicians.
"People in the audience looked away from the stage and back at the couple and even started cheering for them as they spotted them in the crowd," the attendee shared.
This very public outing came after the lovers have been rekindling their romance despite breaking up in 2021.
As OK! previously reported, they were first spotted back together at Coachella in April where crowds caught them intimately locking lips. An insider later shared that the kiss was completely unplanned and the two did not expect anything to come of it.
"Shawn and Camila have been telling people how grateful and happy they are to have each other in their lives again," the source said.
"Shawn and Camila both felt kind of restless and ready for a change when they went their separate ways," they explained about their split. "There was no bitterness or drama; they just needed space and to experience new things on their own."
"Camila had a lot of fun with Austin, but it felt like something was missing compared to what she had with Shawn," another insider claimed about Cabello's rebound following her with Mende's relationship, "and he had the same issue with girls he dated."
"It was a spontaneous 'Let's see how it goes' type of thing," the source added about the Coachella smooch. "Before, they'd gotten to the point where they were taking things for granted, but now it feels like a totally new relationship."
"At first, they didn't see anything coming from their kiss. They were just having fun," the insider claimed. "But it was a turning point for them."
