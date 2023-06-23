Shawn Mendes 'Upset' Over His Split From Camila Cabello: 'He Doesn't Like Hearing She's Dating'
Unfortunately for Shawn Mendes, he won't be getting his happily ever after with Camila Cabello.
According to insiders, after seemingly rekindling their two-year romance this spring, the "Havana" singer was the one to officially call it quits with her "Señorita" collaborator.
"Their relationship just ran its course," a source spilled about the former pop power couple — who originally dated from July 2019 to November 2021. "Camila was the one who ultimately ended things with Shawn."
"When they reunited, it felt really nostalgic, and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back,” another source added. "But after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place. When it comes down to it, they’re better friends than romantic partners."
Despite the decision to part ways, Mendes is reportedly not coping well with the split — especially knowing that Cabello is already back in the single scene. "Shawn is very upset over the breakup," the insider noted of the vocalist. "He doesn’t like hearing that Camila’s dating. But he wants her to be happy… [and] will always cherish the memories."
The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" artists made headlines in April when they were spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella. In the weeks that followed, the musicians were seen together multiple times in Los Angeles and New York City.
Their short-lived reunion came more than a year after they broke their fans' hearts with the announcement of their first break up in 2021.
“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward❤️❤️❤️.”
