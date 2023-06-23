Shawn Mendes 'Upset' Over His Split From Camila Cabello: 'He Doesn't Like Hearing She's Dating'

"Their relationship just ran its course," a source spilled about the former pop power couple — who originally dated from July 2019 to November 2021. "Camila was the one who ultimately ended things with Shawn."

"When they reunited, it felt really nostalgic, and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back,” another source added. "But after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place. When it comes down to it, they’re better friends than romantic partners."