Officially On Again? Shawn Mendes Picks Up Flowers For Date Night With Former Ex Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes was recently spotted picking up a bouquet of flowers for a date night with former ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, days after reportedly rekindling their romance at Coachella.
The singer-songwriter was photographed sporting a white t-shirt, black pants and some sneakers as he entered his SUV with the purple and white flowers.
Just 30 minutes after the 24-year-old’s shopping trip, Cabello was seen entering his West Hollywood home. The 26-year-old wore a bright orange tracksuit with the hood up to shield her face from the paparazzi.
As OK! previously reported, the duo sparked rumors they were back together after being caught passionately making out on Friday, April 14, at the southern California music festival.
Following their PDA, an insider revealed that the two vocalists were "hanging out again."
"They’re enjoying getting reacquainted and seeing where it goes," the source added, while noting the couple "care about each other a lot."
Just a few days after their steamy desert hookup, Cabello and Mendes were spotted in Venice, California, walking hand-in-hand.
"My friends and I were walking down Santa Monica Blvd. just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night when I looked up from my phone and saw Shawn and Camila walking toward us holding hands," an eyewitness said of the pair.
"They were deep in conversation and seemed very happy and comfortable together," they added.
Cabello and Mendes first began dating in 2019 after being close friends since 2014. The "Señorita" singers happily dated for about two years before calling it quits.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️," a joint statement announcing their split read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn," they concluded the message.
