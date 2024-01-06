Candace Bushnell Explains Why Every Woman Should Become 'Their Own Mr. Big' as She Takes Her Hit Show Overseas
Candace Bushnell is taking her own brand of girl power across the pond!
Before the trailblazer heads to Europe with her one-woman show, True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City, she opened up about why every woman should be striving to be their own Mr. Big while also looking for love.
After the crowd toasted Bushnell’s world tour with Aphrodise sparkling rosé at the New York Women's Foundation bash thrown in her honor at Jean Shafiroff’s stunning Upper East Side home, she spoke exclusively with OK! about spreading her message of women's empowerment across the globe, what she hopes U.K. audiences get from her performance and the stamina it takes to mount an entire show by herself.
"It's relevant all over the world," the Sex and the City creator explained of her tales of being single in New York. "It's really relevant in the sense of women being full participants in the world."
"Not every three women have to do the same thing. They don't all have to follow the same path. Those days are over," she emphasized. "It feels like in some places, the men are trying to force women back, and that's what's so important about the show. It's about a single woman who has ups and downs but makes it. It's about being independent and being self-actualized."
"It's taking responsibility for yourself," the Lipstick Jungle author explained of what she wants audiences to understand. "To stand up for women not being mistreated in a heterosexual relationship. It's really about becoming your own Mr. Big."
With numerous European tour dates in February, stepping into the spotlight solo every night will be no small feat, even to a seasoned pro like herself.
"It's interesting to put yourself out there on a stage and present your story with people," Bushnell admitted. "They are completely focused on you. When people are that tapped in for a period of time, which is uncommon nowadays, the reaction's always really interesting."
"I'm just telling my story, and the audience is experiencing it. We're all experiencing it together in a way because we're all in that space. That's one of the very particular things about a stage show is it really is a one time experience. It's never going to be the same. You can't go back and look at it again. It's always going to be the same, but it's always a little bit different."
To get tickets to see Candace Bushnell's True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City in the U.K. this February click here.