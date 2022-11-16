Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back After Backlash Over 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks
Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out after she said her new network, Great American Family, "will keep traditional marriage at the core."
"I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever," the star, 46, began via Instagram on Wednesday, November 16.
She continued, "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us. To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you."
The Full House alum made it clear that she didn't mean any harm. I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.
"The God we serve is a wildly creative and loving God. He didn’t just capture a small part of my heart, He has captured all of my heart," she concluded.
Of course, some appreciated Bure's note. One person wrote, "Love you girl," while another added, "You are beautiful inside and out! Your heart shines through these words. ❤️❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the actress gave more insight into what people could expect on her new network, but it didn't sit right with some.
“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming," she shared in a statement. "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content."
Hilarie Burton then called her a "bigot," while JoJo Siwa said, "Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press."