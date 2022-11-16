Jodie Sweetin Majorly Shades Candace Cameron Bure After Her 'Traditional Marriage' Remark
Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw major shade at her former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure after her recent remarks about why she chose to switch networks.
After Bure explained that she chose to join the Great American Family network — which does not feature same-sex couples at the forefront of its projects — because it aligns more with "the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," showcasing "traditional marriages," JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled, "Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays," on Instagram.
Seemingly taking a stance on the situation, Sweetin responded in the comments section, "You know I love you," with two red heart emojis. Her comment garnered more than 18,000 likes.
Siwa, 19, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 and got into a tiff with Bure earlier this year, also slammed the 46-year-old for being "rude and hurtful" to the LGBTQIA+ community.
“honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” the young star added, referring to the fallout of Siwa's TikTok video, in which she dubbed the controversial actress the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met.
While many social media users praised Siwa and Sweetin for calling Bure out, the Growing Pains star's former costar received some backlash for making her stance clear.
“@jodiesweetin thought you a [sic] candace were friends. grew up together. but you still take the side of someone you barely know just because they have the same viewpoint as you,” one critic replied, with another noting, "if there was a dislike button i’d press it on your comment."
Sweetin and Bure starred alongside each other in from Full House 1987 to 1995 and reunited for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, from 2016 to 2020.
Bure first came under fire when she announced she was joining the Great American Family network after revealing in April that she was leaving Hallmark following a 10-year run.
“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming," she shared in a statement. "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content."
In a follow-up interview, Bure said the network aligned more with her beliefs, noting, "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."
Of the critics trolling Bure — who claimed in the past that she had no problem with the queer community — for her remarks was One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton, who called her a "bigot."
“I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey,” the actress tweeted on Monday, November 14. "You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."