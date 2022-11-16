Jodie Sweetin Majorly Shades Candace Cameron Bure After Her 'Traditional Marriage' Remark

Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw major shade at her former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure after her recent remarks about why she chose to switch networks.

After Bure explained that she chose to join the Great American Family network — which does not feature same-sex couples at the forefront of its projects — because it aligns more with "the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," showcasing "traditional marriages," JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled, "Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays," on Instagram.