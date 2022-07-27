'The Coolest': Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Defends Mom After JoJo Siwa Debacle

Standing up for mom!

Just days after musician JoJo Siwa seemingly dubbed Fuller House alum Candace Cameron Bure as being the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met, Bure’s daughter took to social media to defend her famous mother.

On Tuesday, July 26, Natasha Bure posted a sweet snap depicting her mom cuddling up to her father, former NHL star Valeri Bure, captioning the image with a heartfelt message.

“I wanna be them when I grow up,” the 23-year-old actress wrote alongside a red heart emoji. “God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa,” she continued, adding that she “could take pictures of them all day long.”