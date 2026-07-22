Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump in Cute Bikini Before Welcoming First Child With Husband Bradley Steven Perry
July 22 2026, Updated 4:20 p.m. ET
Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha, let her baby bump hang out in a boatside bikini picture on Instagram.
The 27-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband, former Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry.
Natasha shared several snaps of herself enjoying the summer with her adorable baby bump peaking out of her envy-worthy seasonal maternity outfits.
In one snap, the new mom lounged on a boat with a striped navy and white bikini, a straw hat and simple black glasses. She accessorized the beachy bikini with a light blue linen shirt and pants set.
Natasha shared another photo of herself and her husband cradling her baby bump. She flaunted her maternity style in a mirror picture that featured a light blue sundress.
"Our last summer just the two of us," she wrote in the heartfelt caption.
How Did the Comments Section React?
Commenters were obsessed with Natasha's maternity style and the intimate glimpse into her summer with her husband of less than a year.
"You guys are so stinking cute," one person wrote.
"Being a mom is the greatest blessing in the world," another chimed in. "I'm so excited for you to have this wonderful blessing!"
"You both have better summers in your future now," a third noted.
"You are the cutest," a fourth chimed in.
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The couple announced their pregnancy in May 2026 on Instagram. Natasha and Bradley posed in jeans and striped blue button downs while sipping out of mugs that read "Mama" and "Dada."
"Our dream role," the pair captioned the photo.
Natasha's famous mom, Candace, has dubbed herself "CandyGram" as she prepares for her very first grandchild.
"CandyGram in full effect," she commented under their announcement.
When Did Natasha Bure & Bradley Steven Perry Get Married?
Natasha married the Good Luck Charlie alum in September 2025 at a "romantic garden celebration" in Malibu, Calif., reported People.
They began dating in early 2024 and got engaged a year later, though they never formally announced the proposal.
Natasha and Bradley released a statement following their "surreal" and "overwhelming" big day.
"It’s almost impossible to put into words what our wedding truly feels like. It’s surreal and overwhelming in all the best ways. There is nothing better than marrying your best friend," they told the outlet.
"This day is also so much more than just a celebration of our love," the couple concluded. "It’s a reminder of how blessed we are to be surrounded by the most incredible family and friends — people who have cheered us on, shaped us, and stood by us."