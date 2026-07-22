Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump in Cute Bikini Before Welcoming First Child With Husband Bradley Steven Perry

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Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha, let her baby bump hang out in a boatside bikini picture on Instagram. The 27-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband, former Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry. Natasha shared several snaps of herself enjoying the summer with her adorable baby bump peaking out of her envy-worthy seasonal maternity outfits.

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Source: @natashaperry/instagram Natasha Perry posed on a boat in a striped bikini and matching blue set.

In one snap, the new mom lounged on a boat with a striped navy and white bikini, a straw hat and simple black glasses. She accessorized the beachy bikini with a light blue linen shirt and pants set. Natasha shared another photo of herself and her husband cradling her baby bump. She flaunted her maternity style in a mirror picture that featured a light blue sundress. "Our last summer just the two of us," she wrote in the heartfelt caption.

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How Did the Comments Section React?

Source: MEGA,@natashaperry/instagram Natasha Perry is expecting her first child with husband Bradley Steven Perry.

Commenters were obsessed with Natasha's maternity style and the intimate glimpse into her summer with her husband of less than a year. "You guys are so stinking cute," one person wrote. "Being a mom is the greatest blessing in the world," another chimed in. "I'm so excited for you to have this wonderful blessing!" "You both have better summers in your future now," a third noted. "You are the cutest," a fourth chimed in.

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Source: @natashaperry/instagram Natasha Perry flaunted her maternity style in a recent Instagram post.

The couple announced their pregnancy in May 2026 on Instagram. Natasha and Bradley posed in jeans and striped blue button downs while sipping out of mugs that read "Mama" and "Dada." "Our dream role," the pair captioned the photo. Natasha's famous mom, Candace, has dubbed herself "CandyGram" as she prepares for her very first grandchild. "CandyGram in full effect," she commented under their announcement.

When Did Natasha Bure & Bradley Steven Perry Get Married?

Source: @natashaperry/instagram Natasha Perry and Bradley Steven Perry began dating in 2024 and married more than a year later.