Candace Cameron Bure Offers Rare Glimpse of Her 3 Children on Mother's Day: 'There’s Nothing More Important to Me'
Candace Cameron Bure is showing off her kids on Mother's Day.
The controversial television star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 14, to share snaps of celebrations from her special day alongside her children Natasha, 24, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure.
"There’s nothing more important to me than being wife to Val and mama to my children," Bure wrote in the caption alongside the photo of herself posing with her offspring. "They always make me feel special, however today was tops. Church and brunch at home made with love by all of them and sweet flowers and gifts. Eggs cooked in bacon grease- you had me at first bite 😍🥰🤤."
The Full House alum has been in hot water lately due to her decision to join the Great American Family network, a platform that doesn't showcase gay couples.
"I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," she claimed in a November 2022 Instagram post after she stated GAF would center on "traditional" romances.
"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she continued. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."
Bure then launched into a rant about how her religious beliefs have taught her to show empathy for all. "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately," she insisted.
"My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us," the Fuller House star continued. "To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway.