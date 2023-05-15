Candace Cameron Bure Offers Rare Glimpse of Her 3 Children on Mother's Day: 'There’s Nothing More Important to Me'

"There’s nothing more important to me than being wife to Val and mama to my children," Bure wrote in the caption alongside the photo of herself posing with her offspring. "They always make me feel special, however today was tops. Church and brunch at home made with love by all of them and sweet flowers and gifts. Eggs cooked in bacon grease- you had me at first bite 😍🥰🤤."

The Full House alum has been in hot water lately due to her decision to join the Great American Family network, a platform that doesn't showcase gay couples.

"I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," she claimed in a November 2022 Instagram post after she stated GAF would center on "traditional" romances.