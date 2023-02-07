Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.
"BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story.
Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk Franklin and TobyMac and Maverick City, Phil Wickham? I would really like that," she said.
This is hardly the first time the blonde beauty has been open about her faith. In fact, it recently got her in trouble when she said her new network, Great American Family, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," resulting in a lot of people firing back at her.
In November 2022, the mom-of-three took a moment to share a lengthy response about her remarks.
"I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever," she began via Instagram on Wednesday, November 16.
- 'Full House' Stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At '90s Con
- Candace Cameron Bure's Biggest Controversies: Bigotry Accusations, Snubs & More
- Danny Pintauro Admits He Was 'Horrified' When Candace Cameron Bure Insinuated His 'Promiscuous Lifestyle' Led To HIV Diagnosis
She continued, "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us. To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The producer admitted she wasn't trying to stir the pot. "I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell," she said.