Candace Cameron Bure Snaps Back After She's Criticized for Not Fully Removing Her Makeup In Video Tutorial
Candace Cameron Bure didn't stay silent after a fan accused her not fully taking off her makeup in a video tutorial.
"GET READY WITH ME using all of my go-to @drlancerrx products. I never go a day without using The Method and applying my Mineral Sun Shield 🙌🏼Tune in tonight for my 1hour Show on @qvc at 11pm Est / 8pm Pst to see a more up close look at these products including the Dani Glow Skin Perfector AND my Advanced Treatment Kit, Instant Contour Firming Treatment, and more✨ See below for the list of items I used in this video, in the order I used them—• The Method Polish• The Method Cleanse• The Method Nourish• Mineral Sun Shield• Dani Glow Skin Perfector• Volume Enhancing Lip Serum," the 47-year-old star captioned a video of herself showing off her products in the bathroom on May 8.
The Full House star then got some critiques as she only focused on her cheeks and not her eye area.
One person wrote, "Love you Candace but if you're going to remove your makeup ... You need to remove all of your makeup!" to which the actress replied, "says who? I wear eye makeup without face makeup. I don't see the problem."
Another person also added, "But you’ve got eye makeup on…"
However, Bure mostly received positive comments from her followers, with a slew of them pointing out how good she looks.
One person said, "Cute overload!!!!!!" while another stated, "You are so beautiful ❤️❤️."
Bure previously shared her tips and tricks to achieving a great glow.
“One of the basic things that I don’t ever not do is wash my face every single night. I know a lot of women are like, ‘I’m too tired and I don’t care about taking my makeup off.’ But when you wear makeup every day, again that’s investing in your skin. You have to clean your skin every single night. Take that makeup off,” she told Fox News. “You’re born with what you get and you have to really take care of it and I think that’s what makes a lot of us look youthful.”