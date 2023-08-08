Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's Missing 'Fuller House' Despite Jodie Sweetin Feud: Photos
Candace Cameron Bure is reminiscing on her role of D.J. Tanner — a character she has portrayed since 1987.
"Missing this feeling, along with the laughs 💕," the 47-year-old captioned a post shared via Instagram on Monday, August 7, alongside highlights of Bure and her costars on the set of Fuller House, the 2016 spinoff series of the famed sitcom Full House.
The upload featured behind the scenes snaps of Bure looking so happy alongside her fellow castmates Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin, despite being in the midst of a rumored feud with the latter.
Coulier shared a loving reaction to Bure's sweet shoutout in the comments section of the post, writing, "sounds like we need to do Fullest House!" while his wife, Melissa Coulier, seemed to agree, adding, "pulling at the heart strings! ❤️ I want in on that hug."
Fans of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress also flooded the comments section with warm thoughts, as they too reflected on the decades-long series and spinoff that came to an end in 2020.
"I wish it never ended," one fan wrote, as another added, "just seeing the pictures of the sets brings back so many childhood memories! Love that show so much! Both versions!"
"Why is [sic] there no more seasons? There should be," a third admirer questioned of Fuller House — which aired its final episode in June 2020 after Netflix pulled the plug on the series upon conclusion of its fifth season.
Bure was filled with joy after looking through the replies to her recent post, as she re-shared it to her Instagram Story, stating: "I love reading all of your comments."
The mom-of-three's admission that she misses her television family comes after her controversial comments about her preference to showcase "traditional marriages" in her movies — something that didn't sit well with Sweetin, who she coincidentally chose not to tag, despite tagging others.
Last November, social media users caught onto Sweetin seemingly throwing shade at Bure after she explained her reasoning behind joining the Great American Family Network, a channel that chooses not to feature homosexual couples in its projects.
JoJo Siwa uploaded a screenshot of an article, titled, "Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays," to which Sweetin replied in the comments section, "you know I love you."