Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's Missing 'Fuller House' Despite Jodie Sweetin Feud: Photos

Candace Cameron Bure is reminiscing on her role of D.J. Tanner — a character she has portrayed since 1987.

"Missing this feeling, along with the laughs 💕," the 47-year-old captioned a post shared via Instagram on Monday, August 7, alongside highlights of Bure and her costars on the set of Fuller House, the 2016 spinoff series of the famed sitcom Full House.