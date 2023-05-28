What Is Candace Cameron's Net Worth? Here's How the 'Full House' Alum Has Made Her Millions

As early as 10 years old, Cameron was starting to make the big bucks. On some of the later seasons of Full House, the leading lady was making up to $40,000 an episode, with the show going for 192 episodes over eight seasons.

In addition, the star was the main character of the 2016 Full House reboot, Fuller House. Cameron was rumored to have made around $26,000 per episode over five full seasons.