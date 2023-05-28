What Is Candace Cameron's Net Worth? Here's How the 'Full House' Alum Has Made Her Millions
It’s only gone up for Candace Cameron!
The '90s sitcom alum, author and reality TV star has been raking in the cash since her debut roll as D.J. Tanner on Full House.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cameron is worth a whopping $14 million, though the estimate is a combined net worth of her and her husband of 20 years, Valeri Bure. (The 47-year-old shares her three kids — Natasha, 24, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 20 — with the former hockey player.)
Scroll down to see how the actress made her fortune.
As early as 10 years old, Cameron was starting to make the big bucks. On some of the later seasons of Full House, the leading lady was making up to $40,000 an episode, with the show going for 192 episodes over eight seasons.
In addition, the star was the main character of the 2016 Full House reboot, Fuller House. Cameron was rumored to have made around $26,000 per episode over five full seasons.
In 2018, the former child actress was chosen to be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. According to Variety, participants on the famous TV dance contest can make about $125,000 on the program.
Cameron has made some big bucks through her writing, including one New York Times Best Seller, Reshaping It All: Motivation for Physical and Spiritual Fitness, which was published in January 2011.
She also penned Balancing It All: My Story of Juggling Priorities and Purpose, which was released in January 2014, Dancing Through Life: Steps of Courage and Conviction, which came out in August 2015 and Kind is the New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously, which she published in April 2018.
In recent years, she also has taken part in a series of Hallmark holiday films where lead actresses traditionally make somewhere between $50,000 and $200,000 per movie. In 2007, she made her first Christmas movie, Moonlight and Mistletoe, which she would then follow with 11 more Christmas films.
Additionally, Cameron became a full-time panelist on The View from 2015-2016, though her presence on the show was short-lived. At the time, she shared that as the only conservative Christian member of the panel, the 2016 election of Donald Trump took a toll on her.