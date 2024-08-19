Candace Owens Accuses JoJo Siwa of 'Trying to Sell' She Is a Lesbian to Her Fans: 'Your Own Community Cringes'
Candace Owens appeared to double down on her past claims JoJo Siwa isn't actually a lesbian.
After the "Karma" singer announced she would never allow the pro-Trump activist to appear on her podcast, Owens called out the young pop star's comments and mannerisms as she accused her of treating her sexuality like an acting job.
"JoJo, you are so clearly going through something. To be a lesbian is not a performance," she said on a recent installment of her "Candace" podcast. "You are performing what you think a lesbian is supposed to be."
Owens continued, "You are speaking as you believe a lesbian is supposed to speak to really sell they are a lesbian. [You say,] ‘Oh I smoke a pack a day, and I do these butch mannerisms.'"
To back up her opinions, Owens also boldly insisted she's "been around lesbians" in her life and those people "don’t feel the need to work it into every sentence all the time." She also brought attention to Siwa being booed at an NYC Pride parade, saying her "own community cringes" at her behavior.
The conservative political commentator then said she was "very sad" she wouldn't get the chance to be on Siwa's podcast as she believed they could have an "amazing" conversation on the subject.
"I know you come from the community of tolerance, but you're signaling to everyone you’re intolerant [to anyone] that doesn’t agree with you," Owens noted. "Maybe exercise that rainbow tolerance that you claim is what your community is all about."
"Your community is rejecting you for a reason. Maybe it’s time to wake up. Maybe it’s time to have a conversation with Candace," she concluded.
This isn't the first time the two women have bumped heads over the sensitive topic. In April 2023, Owens admitted she doesn't believe Siwa is a lesbian.
"I want to state that very clearly," she said on her Daily Wire podcast. "I do believe that she’s desperate for attention."
A few days later, Siwa took to X and shared the episode captioned, "Is JoJo Siwa lying about being lesbian for attention?"
The singer coolly responded, "I haven’t watched the video yet…. But if it has anything to do with your caption, respectfully back the f--- off."