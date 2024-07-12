Candace Owens Slams Don Lemon's Marriage in Heated Exchange: 'You Are in a Sinful Relationship'
Things got heated between Candace Owens and Don Lemon when the former appeared on his podcast.
The duo talked about random topics, but when discussing same-s-- marriage, she told Lemon, who is married to Tim Malone: “It’s a sin. I actually don’t believe that marriage can be between two men.”
Owens declared: “You are sinning. You are in a sinful relationship.”
Lemon, who was fired from CNN in April 2023, then asked the controversial star, 35, if she would ever call him a “f-----” to his face.
“Why would I just randomly call you a f------?” Owens, who looked shocked, told the TV star, 58. “Have you ever seen the Louis CK skit on f-------? You should watch it.”
“You would never call, like, a g-- person that to their face?” Lemon continued to press Owens.
“I’m a 35-year-old mother,” she replied. “I don’t go around saying, ‘Hey, you’re a f------!’ I’m not 18 years old.”
“Do you use the N-word?” he then asked, but Owens said she doesn't.
Following the conversation, Owens was thrown off by the ordeal.
“I have been in politics for a very long time,” Owens said. “I have never experienced anything like that… He straight up asked me if I wanted to call him a f------.”
As OK! previously reported, Owens was in hot water earlier this week when she claimed that horrific experiments conducted on Jewish children during the Holocaust may be nothing more than propaganda.
"Some of the stories, by the way, sound completely absurd," she said in a clip, which was shared on social media. "The idea they just cut a human up and sewed them back together. Why would you do that?"
"Literally, even if you're the most evil person in the world, that's a tremendous waste of time and supplies," she continued. "That just sounds like bizarre propaganda."
People then took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Owens for her out of touch comments.
"Antisemite Candace Owens insists that the Holocaust and Mengele’s self-documented twin experiments are propaganda," one user wrote, while another stated, "Not only is she hateful but also extremely unintelligent."
A third person penned, "This is appallingly [sic] and apparently she has not any experience with those who suffered during the Holocaust!!" while a fourth added, "She is a very vile person." "I would have never of guessed she had the ability to sink this low," another X user said. "The fact she thinks it's 'absurd' that the Nazis carried out experiments on people just highlights her deranged ignorance and denial."