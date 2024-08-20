Blake Lively Hasn't Apologized for 'Mean Girl Energy' and 'Little Bump' Comment, Interviewer Shares: 'It's Not OK to Behave Like That'
Blake Lively has yet to make amends with journalist Kjersti Flaa, the reporter who admitted a 2016 interview with the actress made her want to quit her job.
In a new YouTube post, Flaa explained she decided to repost the awkward chat with the mom-of-four so many years later because another reporter had reached out to her to share their own negative experience with Lively.
After the two "compared notes," Flaa decided to reshare the clip, noting, "It's not OK to behave like that and I think it needs to be called out."
The reporter also admitted she's only now discussing the incident publicly because "it took me a while to actually get over it."
"It affected me for a while because it made me nervous when I was interviewing other people after that," she confessed. "And I blamed myself for it for a long time because I felt like I did or said something wrong."
Flaa went on to thank fans for sending her support and kind messages and explained that she thinks her interview with the Gossip Girl alum, 36, went viral because so many other women have experienced "mean girl energy."
The journalist guessed that Lively's team is probably encouraging her to stay silent on the matter for a number of reasons: "No one came out and apologized, and they probably told her, ‘Don’t come out, don’t react, don’t do anything, we’ll take care of this for you. We’ll just say that it’s the journalist’s fault and that you were offended by her and then we’ll just plant some other good, positive stories.'"
Flaa noted that people in Hollywood "don’t own up to their mistakes because they’re afraid that it’s going to backfire or that it’s gonna make them look bad," but that needs to change.
"I think if Blake Lively would have come out in front of this, things would have been very different," she stated.
Flaa also noted that right after the incident, she interviewed Kristen Stewart, who was "wonderful."
As OK! reported, Flaa's cringeworthy chat with Lively went viral for how the interview started, as after Flaa congratulated the A Simple Favor star on her "little bump" and pregnancy, the movie star shot back, "Congrats on your little bump."
Lively then refused to make eye contact with Flaa — who was not pregnant — and gave a few rude responses.
Flaa admitted she never felt so "uncomfortable" in her life and contemplated quitting her job because of it. Making matters worse, she revealed earlier this month that the Betty Buzz founder's words particularly stung because she's infertile.
Several of Lively's rude moments have resurfaced over the past couple of weeks in the wake of her It Ends With Us drama, as some felt she didn't properly address the film's domestic violence theme while promoting the flick.
In addition, it was revealed she didn't get along with star and director, Justin Baldoni.