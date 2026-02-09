Candace Owens Critiques Erika Kirk's Response Following Charlie's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA Candace Owens criticized Erika Kirk’s tone during a conference call after Charlie Kirk’s death.

Article continues below advertisement

The political commentator remarked that Erika, who is poised to lead Turning Point USA, displayed an unexpectedly upbeat attitude during the call. “They’re getting to know her,” Candace explained, emphasizing the shift in leadership following the tragic event.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

In the nearly two-minute audio clip, Erika reflected on Charlie’s memorial event, which was held on September 21. “I don’t even know where to begin. The fact that we were able to pull off an event of a century, like, it’s just insane,” she stated. Erika mentioned that over 275,000 people attended the event, and sales figures were also noteworthy, claiming, “I think we’re at like over 200,000 for merch sales.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube The call reportedly took place less than two weeks after the assassination.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Her comments were met with scrutiny from Charlie’s pal, who stated, “It’s the general tone that is off putting.” The author expressed disbelief at Erika’s laughter, noting that it had been less than two weeks since Charlie's assassination. She added, “That’s moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Candace Owens said Erika Kirk sounded upbeat while discussing the memorial event.

Article continues below advertisement

During the call, Erika urged her team to put aside any personal conflicts, saying, “My husband’s dead. Like, I’m not trying to be morbid, but he’s dead. And it puts life into perspective.”

Article continues below advertisement

Erika has taken steps to honor her husband’s legacy after his death. Charlie, who was 31 at the time of his assassination, is survived by Erika and their two children. Following his death, the board of Turning Point USA has been supportive of Erika’s leadership.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Erika Kirk is the leader of Turning Point USA.