BREAKING NEWS
NEWS

Candace Owens Critiques Erika Kirk's Response Following Charlie's Death

split photo of Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk & Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA; Candace Owens/YouTube; @mrserikakirk/instagram

Candace Owens questioned Erika Kirk’s tone on a call after Charlie Kirk’s death.

Profile Image

Feb. 9 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Candace Owens recently criticized Erika Kirk for her demeanor during a conference call held shortly after the assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

The alleged call took place less than two weeks after Charlie’s death on September 10, 2025, when Candace shared an exclusive audio recording with her audience on January 28.

image of Candace Owens criticized Erika Kirk’s tone during a conference call after Charlie Kirk’s death.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

Candace Owens criticized Erika Kirk’s tone during a conference call after Charlie Kirk’s death.

The political commentator remarked that Erika, who is poised to lead Turning Point USA, displayed an unexpectedly upbeat attitude during the call.

“They’re getting to know her,” Candace explained, emphasizing the shift in leadership following the tragic event.

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube
In the nearly two-minute audio clip, Erika reflected on Charlie’s memorial event, which was held on September 21.

“I don’t even know where to begin. The fact that we were able to pull off an event of a century, like, it’s just insane,” she stated.

Erika mentioned that over 275,000 people attended the event, and sales figures were also noteworthy, claiming, “I think we’re at like over 200,000 for merch sales.”

image of The call reportedly took place less than two weeks after the assassination.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

The call reportedly took place less than two weeks after the assassination.

MORE ON:
Candace Owens

Her comments were met with scrutiny from Charlie’s pal, who stated, “It’s the general tone that is off putting.”

The author expressed disbelief at Erika’s laughter, noting that it had been less than two weeks since Charlie's assassination.

She added, “That’s moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase now.”

image of Candace Owens said Erika Kirk sounded upbeat while discussing the memorial event.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens said Erika Kirk sounded upbeat while discussing the memorial event.

During the call, Erika urged her team to put aside any personal conflicts, saying, “My husband’s dead. Like, I’m not trying to be morbid, but he’s dead. And it puts life into perspective.”

Erika has taken steps to honor her husband’s legacy after his death. Charlie, who was 31 at the time of his assassination, is survived by Erika and their two children. Following his death, the board of Turning Point USA has been supportive of Erika’s leadership.

image of Erika Kirk is the leader of Turning Point USA.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Erika Kirk is the leader of Turning Point USA.

Candace previously met with Erika on December 15, describing their conversation as “very productive.”

However, she later expressed concern regarding the nature of Erika’s responses. “I raised several questions... it seemed to be a step in the right direction,” Candace noted.

Erika has also confronted conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie’s death.

During a December 10, 2025, appearance on Fox News, she urged the public for privacy, stating, “Can I have one thing? Can my children have one thing?”

