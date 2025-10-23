or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Candace Owens
Politics

Candace Owens Says She's 'Lost Faith' in Donald Trump as She Puts Blame on Feds for Killing Charlie Kirk

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA; @TheMilkBarTV/X

Candace Owens thinks Donald Trump had something to do with Charlie Kirk's murder.

Profile Image

Oct. 23 2025, Updated 2:51 p.m. ET

Candace Owens has shockingly put blame on Donald Trump for Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Once a supporter of the Republican president, Owens has since turned on Trump and his administration while fueling a wild conspiracy theory claiming Kirk's murder was an inside job.

While recent episodes of Owens' podcast have been taken down from her official YouTube and Instagram accounts amid an ongoing gag order, some of the controversial commentator's remarks are still being re-shared and making their rounds online.

Image of Candace Owens blamed Donald Trump for the death of her friend Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens blamed Donald Trump for the death of her friend Charlie Kirk.

During her Wednesday, October 22, book club meeting, Owens suggested Trump and his staffers may have orchestrated Kirk's death.

"We just know that he was truly betrayed in one of the most egregious ways that I think I have ever seen. It has made me lose faith in politics. It has made me fully lose faith in Trump," she declared.

Noting Kirk "gave so much of his life to Trump and to politics, and they were just like, 'nope. That’s it. He serves us or he doesn't serve us, we want to move on. So here’s a holiday,'" Owens added. "What is with them giving them a holiday after they kill them?"

Candace Owens Claims 'They Definitely Killed You'

Image of Candace Owens has fueled conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's murder.
Source: @TheMilkBarTV/X

Candace Owens has fueled conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's murder.

"As soon as they give you a holiday, they definitely killed you," the "Candace" podcast host claimed in reference to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives passing a "National Day of Remembrance" for Kirk after he was shot dead in the neck on September 10.

The calendar date for the holiday is October 14, which was also Kirk's birthday.

Owens concluded with a smile, as she stated: "Anyway, see you guys next week."

When Does Candace Owens' Podcast Return?

MORE ON:
Candace Owens

Image of Candace Owens believes Charlie Kirk's assassination was an inside job.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens believes Charlie Kirk's assassination was an inside job.

The far-right influencer confirmed her podcast would return from a "much-needed" break on Monday, October 27, following fans' concerns about her social media silence on all platforms except for X.

After Owens' claims about Trump went viral online, she directly responded to one of the re-shared videos, writing via X: "Zionists are now signing up to my book club to steal my content."

"I meant every word. When the Feds are implicated they always give people a holiday," she insisted.

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Candace Owens explained her recent social media hiatus.

Owens additionally expanded on her brief media hiatus during Wednesday's book club, admitting, "I just really needed to take a breather and process everything that happened with Charlie and what it means."

On Wednesday, Owens also confirmed she would not be bothered by a recent gag order issued by 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf in the case of State v. Tyler Robinson, which prohibits attorneys on both sides from making public statements that could affect the trial.

Candace Owens Insists Charlie Kirk Was 'Betrayed'

Image of Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk was 'betrayed.'
Source: @realcandaceowens/Instagram

Candace Owens claimed Charlie Kirk was 'betrayed.'

"Don’t worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case. I plan to violate it on the world’s behalf. The things I’ve discovered this past week are enough to burn the house down," she alleged in a post shared to X.

"Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone," she concluded.

