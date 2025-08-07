or
BREAKING NEWS
Candace Owens Claims Donald Trump Will Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell Because He 'Implicated' Himself by Being 'Deceitful'

photo of Candace Owens, Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA;@RealCandaceO/YouTube

Candace Owens strongly believes that Donald Trump will eventually pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Candace Owens strongly suggested President Donald Trump will be pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell from her remaining 17-year sentence after being convicted on five of six counts in 2022.

The right-wing podcaster said people would “be foolish” to think Trump wouldn’t extend a pardon to Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator, whom the president has been linked to in resurfaced photos from the early 2000s.

'Trump Is Implicated by His Sheer Deceit'

photo of Candace Owens claimed the president was 'implicated by his sheer deceit'
Source: @RealCandaceO/YouTube

Candace Owens claimed the president was 'implicated by his sheer deceit.'

“Trump is implicated by his sheer deceit right now in this moment,” Owens explained. “He is being so deceitful, it’s incredible, and it seems to only be getting worse because now they keep pretending that they’re trying to get to the bottom of everything, but they don’t actually get to the bottom of everything; they actually seem to just be covering things up. They’re making moves that only reveal a deeper cover-up.”

Ghislaine Maxwell's Transfer to Camp Bryan

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to Camp Bryan a few days after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to Camp Bryan a few days after she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

After meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July for two days of private questioning, Maxwell, who denied her right to plead the Fifth Amendment with Blanche, was moved to a new prison. The facility, Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, in Texas, is allegedly so lenient that it’s been dubbed “Club Fed.”

During her broadcast on Wednesday, August 6, Owens noted how Maxwell was “already in a low-security prison” before she was moved to “an even lower security prison.” She then referred to a clip of Trump claiming he had no idea Maxwell would be relocating.

Candace Owens Slams Donald Trump's Comments About Todd Blanche

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell still has 17 years left of her prison sentence
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell still has 17 years left of her prison sentence.

Owens said the “best part” of Trump’s remarks about not knowing his former acquaintance was given special treatment was that while explaining himself to reporters, he claimed Blanche “probably wants to make sure that people that should not be involved or aren’t involved are not hurt by something,” adding it would be “very, very unfortunate and very unfair to a lot of people.”

The podcaster pointed out how the president “keeps saying that,” stating how the “obvious” reason why he has consistently defended the Epstein files from being released to the public is because he doesn’t want to hurt his reputation and fears others may turn on him.

Donald Trump Brags That He Is 'Allowed' to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

photo of Donald Trump told reporters in July that he is aware he's 'allowed' to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Donald Trump told reporters in July that he is aware he's 'allowed' to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.

“He himself and other people around him would be implicated, and that’s the real reason,” Owens explained. “That’s actually him being honest. Like Todd Blanche’s job is to go there to make sure that ‘unfair things’ don’t happen to people that could get swept up in this, and if you’re Todd Blanche, how do you do that?”

Owens’ claims aren't far-fetched, either. In July, Trump was directly questioned if he’d give Maxwell a pardon. He responded by saying, “It’s something I haven’t thought about. It’s really something… I’m allowed to do it, but it is something I have not thought about.”

