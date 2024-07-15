'It's Time To Retire': Candace Owens Fires Back at Eminem Over New Diss Tracks

“The first thing I want to say is that Eminem is obviously a gay man ,” Owens began with, addressing the insulting songs in a lengthy clip from her podcast. “It’s very sad that Eminem cleaned out his closet but never came out of his closet.” Owens then read the lyrics from “Lucifer,” where Eminem referred to her as "Klandace," claimed Owens “forgot she was Black” and said his “plans are to get in her pants.” “His plans are to get in my pants,” Owens began with addressing the words Eminem wrote about her. “Ew. You disgust me… I think first and foremost I just would like to again remind people that he is in fact a struggling internally gay man… we should pray for him.”

Owens then spoke to the moniker Eminem gave her of "Klandace." “The way that we know that is he’s actually recycling things that Black women have said about me on the internet. Like he’s pretending this is original calling me ‘Klandace.’ It’s not. He’s just recycling the Black women that don’t like me on the internet have a lot of names for me … So he’s like watched what they’re saying," she said. Owens then addressed another song on the album, “Bad Ones,” where Eminem referenced her again, rapping, “This thousand bucks in my hand is just like what Candace did when she turned her back on her own race ‘cause I have abandoned it.” “My, so cool, that’s a tough one,” Owens shot back. “The Black community’s going to be going crazy. Not. I don’t think that’s going to happen at all.”

“I’m doing this because I want to help him go viral because this is sad,” Owens continued. “ This is very sad . I want you to feel sad for Eminem. Because this is just not the way for someone’s career to go down the drain, and I want us all to do our part to help make Eminem relevant again. At the very least, he can be relevant just by me speaking about him. And he understands that.” Owens then went on to take more digs at Eminem’s career, claiming his verbal hits at her “would have meant something if he was at his prime," but “he is not at the peak of his career. He’s at the end of it.” As Owens is no stranger to making controversial statements, she kept true to form, going on to note that she believes Eminem is “making a plea to the public” of “’I hate white people.’”

“He’s calling white people crackers,” Owens elaborated. “He’s using a slur against his own people who at the same time, unironically, accusing me of doing what he’s doing. He’s like ‘she turned her back on her own race’ as he turns his back on his race and calls them crackers. I’ve never used slurs to describe Black Americans because I don’t have an issue with my race but you very much have an issue with yours.” Owens had more to say on the race topic, noting, “Black Americans… they actually like me. They’re starting to hear what I have been saying... one of those people they’re not going to listen to is you, Eminem, because you’re so irrelevant… You’re the one that’s actually cos-playing a race that you aren’t. You’re desperate for Black Americans to pick up your tracks because you abandoned the audience of a lot of people who were listening to your music.” “He is a lesson to a lot of people out there that you need to know when it’s time to retire,” Owens concluded. ‘He still thinks he’s a 13 year old boy that is rapping in his room… when in reality he’s 51 years old.”