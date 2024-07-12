'Tasteless' Eminem Gets Dragged for Referencing Alec Baldwin's Tragic 'Rust' Shooting in New Song: 'Too Soon'
Eminem's new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has some listeners up in arms.
A few of the most controversial lyrics are on his track "Fuel," as he references how Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed by Alec Baldwin in 2021.
On the song, the star, 51, raps, "F--- around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I’m Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin’ you down, coup de grâce then / Right between the f-----’ / I shoot ’em all in if you think you’re f-----’ with me. You're gonna suffer the f-----' repercussions."
People took to X — the platform formerly named Twitter — to express their disappointment with the Grammy winner, with one person calling him "tasteless."
"He is beyond pathetic, how old is he now!" another person tweeted, while a third individual noted, "Too soon Em."
As OK! reported, Baldwin, 66, accidentally killed Hutchins when he fired what he believed was a prop gun — however, it wasn't until the bullet hit her that everyone on set realized it was actually a real loaded gun.
The Emmy winner reached a private settlement with the cinematographer's family, and in April 2024, the movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.
The 30 Rock alum was indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges as well, with his trial kicking off earlier this month.
As OK! reported, Eminem called out several other celebrities on his latest disc, including the conservative Candace Owens, 35.
On the song "Lucifer," he raps, "And Candace O, I ain't mad at her / I ain't gon' throw the fact b---- forgot she was Black back at her / Laugh at her like them crackers she's backin' after her back is turned / In a cute MAGA hat with her brand-new White Lives Matter shirt."
The star also mentioned disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, 54, on "Fuel" and a few other songs, making references to the sexual assault accusations against him and rumors that Diddy may be the one who ordered Tupac Shakur to be shot and killed in 1996.
A few bars in songs such as "Bad One" and "Antichrist" refer to Diddy's abuse of ex Cassie Ventura, 37.
Other stars named include Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion.
The new album — which dropped on Friday, July 12 — is the 8 Mile actor's first since he released Music to Be Murdered By in 2020.