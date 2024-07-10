'Vile' Candace Owens Slammed as 'Unintelligent' and 'Hateful' After She Suggests Nazi Twin Experiments Were 'Bizarre Propaganda'
Candace Owens faced backlash after theorizing that some of the horrific experiments conducted on Jewish children during the Holocaust may be nothing more than propaganda.
"Some of the stories, by the way, sound completely absurd," she said in a clip shared to social media. "The idea they just cut a human up and sewed them back together. Why would you do that?"
"Literally, even if you're the most evil person in the world, that's a tremendous waste of time and supplies," she continued. "That just sounds like bizarre propaganda."
She appeared to be referring to the many tortures committed by Josef Mengele, who had a twisted fascination with twins. He was known for experimenting on them through unsafe blood transfusions, infecting them with diseases and even amputating completely healthy limbs.
Critics flooded X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their horror at Owens' nonchalance while discussing the topic.
"Antisemite Candace Owens insists that the Holocaust and Mengele’s self-documented twin experiments are propaganda," one user wrote, and another penned, "Not only is she hateful but also extremely unintelligent."
A third person penned, "This is appallingly [sic] and apparently she has not any experience with those who suffered during the Holocaust!!" while a fourth added, "She is a very vile person." "I would have never of guessed she had the ability to sink this low," another X user said. "The fact she thinks it's 'absurd' that the Nazis carried out experiments on people just highlights her deranged ignorance and denial."
This is not the first time the conservative commentator has been accused of spreading false information — particularly in regards to Israel and the Jewish community. In November 2023, Owens was called out for claiming that Muslims who resided in Jerusalem were only allowed to live in a specific part of the city during a sit-down with Jewish comic Ami Kozak.
"When people call it [Israel] this bastion of freedom, or it’s just like America, that’s not the sense that I had when I was there," she said. "I grew up in my grandparents’ house, my grandfather grew up in a segregated South, and so when I’m walking through Jerusalem, and you see, and they say ‘these are the Muslim quarters, this is where the Muslims are allowed to live,’ that doesn’t feel like a bastion of freedom to me."
Kozak appeared confused by her comment and quickly corrected her.
"I think it’s that there’s an Armenian Quarter, it’s not saying the Armenians can only live here," he explained. "It’s that there are communities just like there’s a Jewish community in Jersey here and there’s a Muslim community in here. I don’t think — to my understanding it’s not restrictions within Israel proper."