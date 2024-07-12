‘Klandance’: Eminem Slams Candace Owens in Explosive New Song 'Lucifer'
Eminem is no stranger to controversy.
While he hasn’t had an album since 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By, he is back with a new album calledThe Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). While Eminem goes after his usual cast of suspects such as Christopher Reeve, he went in on conservative figurehead Candace Owens.
On the track “Lucifer,” Eminem raps: “And Candace O, I ain’t mad at her, I an’t got’ throw the fact that b---- forgot she was Black back at her.” “Laugh at her,” he continues spitting, “like them crackers she’s backin’ after her back is turned ion a cute MAGA hat with her brand new White Lives Matter shirt.” Eminem wasn’t done going in on Owens, as he adds, “Or say this MAGA dirtbag in a skirt just opened the biggest can of worms on the whole planet Earth.”
As if this wasn’t shocking enough, Eminem went on to give Owens a new moniker: “Call her ‘Grand Wizard,’ ‘Kandace,’ or ‘Grand Dragon.’” “Like the national anthem, I won’t stand for the tramp,” he concludes his attack on Owens. Then, in traditional Eminem tongue-in-cheek fashion, he makes sure to add: “But I can’t diss her ‘cause my plans are to get in her pants and I’ll blow my chance if I answer back to her.”
While the attack on Owens might seem out of the blue, it most certainly is not. Last summer, when Vivek Ramaswamy was campaigning to try to be the Republican Presidential nominee, Ramaswamy rapped Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” but Eminem was not having it. Ramaswamy’s performance led Eminem to issue a cease and desist letter for Ramaswamy to stop using his music.
This clearly did not sit well with Owens, as she took to her podcast last year to attack Eminem, going so far as to call him gay.
“Some people say that when we get older we get wiser,” Owens stated at the time. “I hope that to be the case. Some people also say that when we get older we get grayer. We know that’s true. But for Eminem, the once hardcore rapper, it seems that he is getting older and gayer. Yes. Eminem might be gay… he certainly sent Vivek Ramaswamy a very weird cease-and-desist letter demanding that he stop rapping his music on the campaign trail.” “We all known an Eminem song and we all know that what came with an Eminem song was obviously very inappropriate and sometimes outright violent lyrics but also Eminem liked to make jokes about being gay,” Owens added. “He was kind of very focused on gayness is what I would say in a lot of his music…Eminem’s getting older and he needs to read the room. Sometimes Grandpa needs to sit down… he is definitely deteriorating with age.” Owens has yet to issue a reply to Eminem’s lyrics, as the song just dropped at midnight, but seeing as she is never one to hold back, it is only a matter of time until she does.