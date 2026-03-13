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Candace Owens Exposes Chilling Photos of Blood-Soaked Vehicle Charlie Kirk Was Rushed to Hospital in After Being Fatally Shot in the Neck

Composite photo of Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens.
Source: MEGA; Candace/YouTube

Candace Owens has fueled several conspiracy theories surrounding the September 2025 assassination of Charlie Kirk.

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March 13 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

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Candace Owens released six chilling photos of the vehicle that transported Charlie Kirk to the hospital after he was fatally shot in the neck amid her ongoing investigation and skepticism surrounding how authorities handled evidence in the aftermath of the September 2025 assassination.

During the Thursday, March 12, episode of her "Candace" podcast, the controversial commentator walked viewers through several images she said were taken inside the black SUV used to rush Kirk to the hospital after he was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Utah.

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Shattered Glass and Sparse Medical Supplies

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Image of Charlie Kirk was shot dead in the neck while speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Utah.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot dead in the neck while speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Utah.

"I do want to point out that it does very much look to me like there is some sort of shattered glass in the back," Owens said while reviewing the images. "I do see that all across the back seat, which is interesting."

She added that some viewers believed the fragments might have come from Kirk’s equipment, stating, "I know some people think that this could be a part of his mic that he had on him."

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Image of Candace Owens shared photos of the blood-soaked vehicle Charlie Kirk was rushed to the hospital in.
Source: Candace/YouTube

Candace Owens shared photos of the blood-soaked vehicle Charlie Kirk was rushed to the hospital in.

Owens also pointed out what appeared to be a medical supply wrapper in another photo. "We were able to find basically what you see in the corner there that kind of looks like a UPS ticket," she explained. "What that is is actually Insta clot, which is essentially instant gauze. And there's just one on the floor there that we could see."

She questioned earlier claims about the amount of gauze and medical supplies reportedly used to treat Kirk in the SUV. "Unless he opened one and then put the rest of the packaging in his bag, which would be unusual, there's only one on the floor there that we could see," Owens noted.

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'The Feds Are Not Telling Us the Truth'

Image of Candace Owens insisted the 'feds are not telling us the truth.'
Source: Candace/YouTube

Candace Owens insisted the 'feds are not telling us the truth.'

The commentator also raised doubts about why Turning Point USA had not released all available footage of the incident. "I have no understanding as to why Turning Point USA would not share every piece of footage they have. Obviously, the feds are not telling us the truth," Owens said.

She further criticized officials such as FBI Director Kash Patel, accusing him of dishonesty in connection with the broader investigation.

"I don't understand how Kash Patel is still in office," she snubbed. "But I guess if you lie for the right people, you will be protected."

Candace Owens Urgens Public to Push Back

Image of Candace Owens encouraged others to remain skeptical of details regarding Charlie Kirk's murder.
Source: Candace/YouTube

Candace Owens encouraged others to remain skeptical of details regarding Charlie Kirk's murder.

Owens ended the segment by teasing that a detailed video review would follow, urging her audience to continue examining the images and join the discussion online.

"This is a long video," she said. "I told you."

She also hinted at her intent to share the photos with independent investigators working on the case, emphasizing the need for public scrutiny.

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