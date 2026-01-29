or
Erika Kirk Beams Before Breaking Down in Leaked Zoom Call 5 Days After Husband Charlie's Assassination: 'I Feel So Blessed'

composite photo of erika kirk
Source: mega; Candace Owens/YouTube

The conservative activist seemed in shockingly good spirits less than a week after her husband's death.

Jan. 29 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk was seen grinning from ear to ear in a Zoom meeting less than one week after her husband was shot dead last fall.

Charlie Kirk's widow is facing more criticism as the leaked call has been making the rounds on social media, with some side-eyeing her for beaming with joy in the wake of his assassination.

The conservative activist — who took over as CEO of Charlie's political youth organization, Turning Point USA — was practically glowing at the top of the call with employees on September 16, 2025.

Source: @Bricktop_NAFO/x

Erika Kirk appeared almost joyful on the video call.

'My Heart, Obviously, Is Broken..'

image of Erika said her heart was broken during the September 16, 2025 call.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Erika said her heart was broken during the September 16, 2025 call.

"Look at all the thumbs up, look how cute that is!" she said excitedly. "Sorry, this is a little more informal than probably Charlie would be reacting...How sweet! I didn't know you could do that."

The mother-of-two, 37, then took a very different tone as she solemnly addressed TPUSA staffers, telling them, "My heart, obviously, is broken for you guys as much as it is for our family..."

"The fact that we have a continued mission to look forward to, and we have our family, it's everything," Erika continued. "We are gonna make sure we honor my husband."

'The Nights Are the Hardest'

image of Charlie Kirk's widow claimed she 'would be a disaster' without her TPUSA family.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Charlie Kirk's widow claimed she 'would be a disaster' without her TPUSA family.

At another point, the former Miss Arizona broke down as she told employees she "will fight like h--- to make sure all of you have a job here."

Erika went on to repeatedly refer to the team as "family," declaring if she didn't have them, she "would be a disaster."

"I mean, I would be in the fetal position 24/7," the right-wing advocate claimed. "The nights are the hardest, honestly the mornings are pretty raw too," she added.

Erika also said she "felt so blessed and so honored" to step into Charlie's shoes.

Candace Owens Responds to Erika Kirk's Zoom Call

image of Candace Owens revealed Erika Kirk has since fired 'a boat load' of staffers.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Candace Owens revealed Erika Kirk has since fired 'a boat load' of staffers.

Candace Owens — who has shared conspiracy theories about Charlie's death and is an outspoken Erika critic — responded to the video call during her show on Wednesday, January 28.

"Blessed and honored... that is crazy work as adjectives," the political commentator said, going on to reveal that Charlie's widow subsequently fired "a boat load" of employees "without cause or even a conversation."

Referring to the axed staffers, Candace, 36, declared, "You had to watch him die. You get brought in on this emotional..'We're a family, we're a family. I would never do this.' And it's like, 'Get out, don't let the door hit you on the way back. Yeah, we raised a quarter of a bill. You're not even going to get a bonus.'"

Candace Owens Exposed Erika Kirk's Private Call

image of Candace Owens has been critical of Erika Kirk since Charlie's assassination in September 2025.
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; mega

Candace Owens has been critical of Erika Kirk since Charlie's assassination in September 2025.

The leaked Zoom call comes after Candace released a leaked audio recording of a call in which Erika can be heard excitedly discussing Turning Point USA merchandise sales with employees shortly following Charlie's murder.

"We have so much to do, which is exciting," she raved at one point. "Since his assassination, we have 100,000 chapter requests, we have 300,000 new donors. I think we have 50,000 plus hat orders."

Reacting to the call during the Tuesday, January 27, episode of her show, Candace described Erika's "general tone" and "laughter" as "off-putting," telling her audience, "I want to remind you that Charlie has not been dead for two weeks."

