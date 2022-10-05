Candace Owens Berates Gigi Hadid For Slamming Kanye West & Not Pete Davidson For Having Tattoos Of Kardashian Children's Names

Candace Owens has somehow managed to drag Pete Davidson into the ongoing Instagram war between Kanye West and Gigi Hadid.

"My bigger question for GiGi is whether or not she felt it was bullying when Pete had your children's name carved into his neck and was walking around with that after 6 minutes of dating Kim [Kardashian]," wrote the conservative author, who recently stepped out to Paris Fashion Week with West in matching "White Lives Matter" T-shirts.