Gigi Hadid Fires Back At 'Disgraceful Bully' Kanye West After Rapper Virtually Attacks Renowned Fashion Editor

As the immense support for the fashion editor continued, Karefa-Johnson took to her own Instagram account to thank Hadid and the rest of the community of people who stood by her side throughout West's harsh online antics.

“Today literally said ‘Hiiiii-yah!!’ *roundhouse kick to the face, very Mortal Kombat,” she stated, adding, “your girl has been through it! I’m exhausted, but I am so moved by and grateful for the outpouring of love I’ve received (here and elsewhere) over the last 24 hours."

"I feel so blessed to belong to a community that would show up for me like this. One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth," Karefa-Johnson continued. "My thoughts are my own, and I stand by them. Thank you all for supporting me in that.”