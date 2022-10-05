Gigi Hadid Fires Back At 'Disgraceful Bully' Kanye West After Rapper Virtually Attacks Renowned Fashion Editor
Gigi Hadid is here to save the day after Kanye West continued his harmful online war against fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and her entire community of supporters.
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha," the supermodel commented on a photo from the rapper's Instagram outrage. "If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t. She might be the only person that could save you."
"As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion?" Hadid continued regarding Karefa-Johnson criticizing West for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his Paris Fashion Week show. "Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”
The mother-of-one further showed her support for the well-acclaimed fashion editor on her Instagram Story, stating, “One of the most important voices in our industry. Could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows,” alongside a repost of Karefa-Johnson's Business of Fashion 500 award.
“HERstory. We are all behind you @gabriellak_j. No one can dim that light!" Hadid continued as she shared Vogue's statement against West's wrongful claims about the editor.
“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” the publication's statement, which was posted on Tuesday, October 4, read. “Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”
As the immense support for the fashion editor continued, Karefa-Johnson took to her own Instagram account to thank Hadid and the rest of the community of people who stood by her side throughout West's harsh online antics.
“Today literally said ‘Hiiiii-yah!!’ *roundhouse kick to the face, very Mortal Kombat,” she stated, adding, “your girl has been through it! I’m exhausted, but I am so moved by and grateful for the outpouring of love I’ve received (here and elsewhere) over the last 24 hours."
"I feel so blessed to belong to a community that would show up for me like this. One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth," Karefa-Johnson continued. "My thoughts are my own, and I stand by them. Thank you all for supporting me in that.”