TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Says He 'Felt the Bullet Ripping Through My Skin' in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he wrote via Truth Social shortly after the harrowing event.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," the embattled ex-prez continued. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."