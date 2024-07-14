TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Says He 'Felt the Bullet Ripping Through My Skin' in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump spoke out after an unnamed shooter allegedly attempted to assassinate him while he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania.
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he wrote via Truth Social shortly after the harrowing event.
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," the embattled ex-prez continued. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."
"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he added.
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" the former POTUS concluded his statement.
Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also spoke out on his father's condition. The former first son claimed the 78-year-old was "in great spirits."
"He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him," he said.
As OK! previously reported, multiple shots were fired at the controversial politician's Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, July 13.
"During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue," a statement from the Secret Service read.
The statement clarified that shortly after the shooting, the Secret Service "neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."
"U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe," the message continued. "One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI."