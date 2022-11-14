Margot Robbie Breaks Silence About 'Crying' Outside Of Cara Delevingne's House: 'I Couldn't Get A Hair Outta My Eye'

Robbie recalled a phone call between herself and her concerned mother, who dialed her in a panic after the images surfaced through the media.

After her mom asked if she was okay, the famed actress responded, “I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes, and second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house — I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’"

"I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye,” the Wolf of Wall Street star concluded.