Margot Robbie Breaks Silence About 'Crying' Outside Of Cara Delevingne's House: 'I Couldn't Get A Hair Outta My Eye'
Everything is not what it seems! Margot Robbie denied rumors that she was "crying" as she left best friend Cara Delevingne's house nearly two months ago.
In a recent magazine interview, the Barbie star finally addressed the viral paparazzi photos of her, emphasizing both of the Suicide Squad actresses were more than all right.
Robbie recalled a phone call between herself and her concerned mother, who dialed her in a panic after the images surfaced through the media.
After her mom asked if she was okay, the famed actress responded, “I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes, and second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house — I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’"
"I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye,” the Wolf of Wall Street star concluded.
The headline-catching images seemed to portray an upset Robbie after Delevingne had been catching loads of alarming attention for her bizarre and erratic behaviors.
As OK! previously reported, the situation became so concerning that at one point, friends of the model "begged her to go to rehab" after she appeared "disheveled" while trying to board Jay-Z's private jet while barefoot.
“You want to correct it, but you just can’t. You have to, I don’t know, look the other way,” Robbie added in regard to the endless times tabloids have put out false information about her.
In addition to squashing "crying" rumors, the Focus actress addressed another instance involving her and Delevingne in Argentina early last month.
On Sunday, October 2, the dynamic duo was reportedly on vacation when another paparazzi tried to snap photos of the pair as they stepped into an Uber.
While the story remains unclear, a fight broke out between Delevingne and Robbie's male friends — Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei Mac Namara Callum — and the photographer, allegedly ending with paparazzi Pedro Alberto Orquera leaving the scene in an ambulance stretcher.
In the interview, Robbie confessed she couldn't say much due to ongoing legal issues between other parties involved and admitted she was not injured but easily "could have been."
