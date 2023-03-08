Cara Delevingne Reveals She Checked Into Rehab After 'Heartbreaking' Photos Surfaced Of Her Bizarre Behavior: 'Sometimes You Need A Reality Check'

She was later prescribed sleeping pills at 10 years old to help with her insomnia. “This was the beginning of mental health issues and inadvertent self-harm,” she said of later being diagnosed with dyspraxia, a disorder that affects movement and coordination.

“I was on medication and it just…it saved my life,” she said of having a mental breakdown five years later. “This wasn’t a chemical imbalance as much as it was a full trauma response. I hadn’t uncovered the f****** hole inside, the real whirlpool within. And I still think there’s a part of diagnosis and labeling that is damaging. There were so many times that I was encouraged to take this or be put on that.”