Cara Delevingne Steps Out In Stunning Strapless Dress After Recent Bizarre Behavior Caused Concern

Delevingne's hair draped loosely in a dramatic side part as she struck a pose in a strapless black mini dress and pointed-toe pumps. The bombshell kept accessories to a minimum with a simple gold necklace, and she matched her natural look with a subtle smokey eye and perfectly pouted lips.

The Suicide Squad star seemed to have her head on her shoulders while she maintained a controlled composure throughout the problem-free evening.

PAPARAZZO HOSPITALIZED AFTER ALLEGED ATTACK BY CARA DELEVINGNE & MARGOT ROBBIE'S FRIENDS

This was the Only Murderers in the Building actress' second public appearance since she landed herself in the headlines for her recent bizarre and erratic behavior.