Cara Delevingne Steps Out In Stunning Strapless Dress After Recent Bizarre Behavior Caused Concern
Cara Delevingne looked hot and healthy as she strutted along the red carpet at a MIPCOM event in Cannes, France, on Monday, October 17.
The supermodel's attendance at the world's largest entertainment exhibition comes just one month after friends begged the 30-year-old to go to rehab in a loving intervention.
Delevingne's hair draped loosely in a dramatic side part as she struck a pose in a strapless black mini dress and pointed-toe pumps. The bombshell kept accessories to a minimum with a simple gold necklace, and she matched her natural look with a subtle smokey eye and perfectly pouted lips.
The Suicide Squad star seemed to have her head on her shoulders while she maintained a controlled composure throughout the problem-free evening.
This was the Only Murderers in the Building actress' second public appearance since she landed herself in the headlines for her recent bizarre and erratic behavior.
The stunning celebrity's cool, calm and collected demeanor was much needed after her close friends had enough of her spiraled September meltdown.
"I'm begging you, Cara. Go to rehab!" pleaded Delevingne's concerned pals, who admitted the model had skipped out on meals since her disheveled entrance onto Jay Z's private jet on Monday, September 5.
"They are desperately trying to make her understand that it is not too late for her to get well," explained an insider at the time of Delevingne's friendly intervention.
"They're going on about how a long, intensive stint in rehab would help get her back on track, but Cara played dumb," the source further dished. "She keeps telling them, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I'm doing great.'"
But, it wasn't just recent patterns that made everyone worried. The Paper Towns actress' recent moves drew a striking resemblance to her recovered heroin addict mother, Pandora, 63, who used drugs throughout the majority of Delevingne's childhood.
"A doctor friend told me they're planning to stage an intervention," a separate source revealed. "Everyone knows her mother abused substances for years. Her mother is lucky to be alive. Cara spent her whole life being around drugs. She comes from a very troubled family."