Cara Delevingne Admits Filming 'Planet Sex' Docuseries Made Her Realize She 'Was A Prude'
While Cara Delevingne is known for marching to the beat of her own drum, the star confessed she was a "prude" until she participated in the upcoming docuseries Planet Sex.
The TV project, which will begin streaming Friday, November 18, on Hulu and the BBC, stars the model-actress as she explores all things sex, and while she's usually an open book, the activities she took part in made her jaw drop.
"I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, 'Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,'" she spilled while at a press event on Tuesday, October 18.
"I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that,’" the Paper Towns lead, 30, recalled. "But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing."
The Only Murders in the Building actress explained that while filming the series, "every day was completely different," and though she's "used to being a chameleon," she described the things she participated in as "absurd."
"One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library," she shared. "I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.’"
Elsewhere in the discussion, the British beauty — who identifies as "queer" — revealed the series helped her grow up and "accept" herself more. "I had chosen to take a step back from love and relationships for a while before I did this and this made me realize again how much I needed to repair certain things in my life and move on from that," she explained.
Though the star didn't go into details about her past troubles, she sparked concern last month when she appeared confused and disheveled, something that reportedly prompted her inner circle to push her to go to rehab.
Their worries intensified when she missed her own event during New York Fashion Week, and while it's unclear if the model took her friends' suggestions, she's since cleaned up her act and is back to work.
Variety reported on Delevingne discussing her new series.