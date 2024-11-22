Cara Delevingne Reveals She Took 'Homely' Pal Taylor Swift on a 'Wild Ride' When They Briefly Lived Together
“It’s Nice to Have a Friend” in Taylor Swift!
In a new interview, Cara Delevingne, 32, revealed she briefly moved in with the Eras Tour star, 34, after a messy breakup.
During a sit-down with comedian Nikki Glaser, the model asked the stand-up expert about who she would like to roast next after her performance at Tom Brady's roast went viral.
“I mean, as a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift. But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean,” Glaser noted.
Delevingne then gushed about her longtime pal — whom she met at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
“That’s so true. The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast. She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f--- everyone up so hard,” she explained.
“I could definitely roast her, because I lived with her for a little bit,” Delevingne spilled.
The actress then dished on their brief time cohabitating under the same roof, though she did not indicate when it occurred.
“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her. We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great,” Delevingne shared.
In response, Glaser raved, “That’s the Everest of female friends and you got it, girl. And it’s all because of your parents and how you grew up.”
As OK! previously reported, while Swift was helping Delevingne navigate the end of a romance back then, the brunette beauty is now a happy relationship with girlfriend Minke.
Back in June, Delevingne shared an adorable post featuring snaps of the couple to celebrate two years together.
“Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things ❤️ These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with,” the Paper Towns alum began.
“I cannot imagine living life without you. I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us… keep scrolling to see a spontaneous photoshoot in Venice 🇮🇹 which we thought was a photography lesson. So happy we went through with it ❤️,” she added.
Minke then commented on the emotional post, writing, “I love you so much smooshy ❤️.”
Interview Magazine published the sit-down between Glaser and Delevingne.