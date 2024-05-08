Cara Delevingne Silences Haters’ Cocaine Accusations After Bubbly Met Gala Outing: ‘Been Clear for Nearly 2 Years’
Cara Delevingne isn't using drugs or drinking alcohol — she's just being herself.
The 31-year-old was quick to clap back at haters after internet trolls tried to accuse her of showing up to the Met Gala under the influence of illicit substances.
Delevingne decided to defend herself after a video went viral of the Suicide Squad star being interviewed alongside Ed Sheeran and Stella McCartney.
In the clip, the model was answering questions in a custom-made, lab-grown diamond hooded VRAI x Stella McCartney ensemble when the "Perfect" singer and the luxury fashion designer inserted themselves into the conversation.
"How #EdSheeran crashing #CaraDelevingne’s interview made us feel: 🤩🫶❤️," the caption of the video shared by E! News read.
While it was all meant in good humor and fun, critics in the comments section of the post jumped to questionable conclusions about Delevingne's sober status.
"They’re saving her from ruining the interview because she’s so coked up they had to intervene😂," one hater snubbed, as another asked: "Is she back on something??"
The Paper Towns actress took to the comments section herself to reveal, "been clear for nearly two years!! Thanks for the support. 👏," in response to the first troll's remarks.
Concerns about Delevingne's substance abuse issues reached an all-time high in 2022, when "heartbreaking" images of the disheveled actress circulated through the web.
The alarming photos, spiraling behavior and support from friends encouraged the stunning celebrity to admit herself into rehab to get clean.
In a March 2023 interview with Vogue, Delevingne opened up about how hitting rock bottom allowed her to finally rip off the band-aid when it came to her excessive substance use.
"I’ve had interventions of a sort, but I wasn’t ready. That’s the problem," she admitted. "If you’re not face-first on the floor and ready to get up again, you won’t. At that point, I really was."
"I hadn’t seen a therapist in three years," the Only Murders in the Building actress confessed. "I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realize how much I was in a bad place. I always thought that the work needs to be done when the times are bad, but actually the work needs to be done when they’re good. The work needs to be done consistently. It’s never going to be fixed or fully healed but I’m okay with that, and that’s the difference."
"It’s the small things, because, my God, I wanted to quit smoking too, but right now it’s too much," she reflected more than one year ago. "At first I was exploring all the avenues, seeing what was best for me, seeing if medication was necessary. Putting everything — work, every obligation —aside and just asking myself, ‘What do I need in this time?’”
"This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much. People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight," she explained.
Delevingne concluded: "Of course I want things to be instant— I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly — but I’ve had to dig deeper."