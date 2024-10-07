Cara Delevingne Hasn't Started Repairs on Her L.A. Mansion That Was Destroyed in March Fire: See Photos of the Charred Home
It looks like Cara Delevingne has yet to start any repairs on the Los Angeles home she lost in a March fire.
In aerial photos obtained by OK!, the $7 million mansion was still a complete mess, with nearly all of the roof having burned away.
The pictures showed the 8,000-square-foot pad stripped down to the studs, exposing beams and other structural materials. Debris are also scattered throughout the house and on the driveway, however, the pool area and some of the backyard seem to be in good condition.
The fire originally began around 4 a.m. on March 15, though the actress, 32, was not home at the time. It's believed it was an electrical fire that worsened due to strong winds.
The brunette beauty thanked those who helped put out the flames and confirmed her two beloved cats didn't die in the fire.
"My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have," Delevingne wrote on social media earlier this year. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help."
A few years before the tragedy, the Only Murders in the Building alum opened her doors to Architectural Digest to show off her eclectic sense of style.
"My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods," she said of the kooky interior design.
Delevingne made the space into a fun place for her loved ones to gather.
"I love games — charades, beer pong, poker, Cards Against Humanity, tug-of-war, whatever feels fun. When my friends come over, the house turns into an obstacle course. It’s like an indoor/outdoor playground by way of Alice in Wonderland," she told AD. "If I’m having a bad day, I just hop in the ball pit. You can’t really cry in a ball pit."
Though some would think the place looks more like a museum, she insisted, "It still feels like a home. There’s a proper dining room and living room and a great kitchen. But it’s also a kind of journey. The deeper in you go, the more treasures you discover."
It's unclear where Delevingne is currently residing, though she's been busy traveling the globe, having most recently appeared in shows for Paris Fashion Week.