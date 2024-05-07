OK Magazine
Cara Delevingne Fans Compare Bizarre 2024 Met Gala Look to a Disco Ball: 'I Don't Know How to Feel'

cara delevigne fans compare met gala look
Source: mega
By:

May 6 2024, Published 8:39 p.m. ET

Cara Delevingne is famous for her unique, risk-taking Met Gala looks — and 2024 is no different!

The American Horror Story: Delicate star was spotted at the upscale event in what appeared to be a chainmail-style hood that ended just below her chest, exposing her taught abs and stomach tattoos.

cara delevigne fans compare met gala look disco ball
Source: @vogue/X

Cara Delevingne sported a chainmail-style hood and white skirt at the 2024 Met Gala.

She sported a floor length, white skirt and accessorized the look with shimmering, silver bracelets lining her wrists.

However, Met Gala fans were more puzzled than impressed by the surprising outfit choice. One social media user shared a picture of her next to a microphone and another joked, "I just saw a disco ball and it's Cara Delevingne."

cara delevigne fans compare met gala look disco ball
Source: mega

Cara Delevingne is known for her risky Met Gala looks.

Others called her "worst dressed."

Another person quipped, "Cara Delevingne look like she took half her armor off" and a separate viewer teased. "Every year Cara Delevingne will find a way to make me mad lollll."

A final X user simply wrote, "I don't know how to feel about Cara Delevingne's outfit."

cara delevigne fans compare met gala look disco ball
Source: mega

Cara Delevingne fans compared her outfit to a microphone and a disco ball.

The 2024 Met Gala is titled "The Garden of Time" and the theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

"Using the natural world as a uniting visual metaphor for the transience of fashion, the show will explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these storied objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures, and motions of garments that can no longer directly interact with the body," the press release revealed.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

cara delevigne fans compare met gala look disco ball
Source: mega

Cara Delevingne recently starred on 'American Horror Story'.

At the 2022 Met Gala, the Suicide Squad actress hit the high-profile party topless and painted in gold from her shoulders down her torso.

She carried a red jacket in her hand and sported matching pants from Dior Haute Couture. She accessorized with gold necklaces and chains that stretched down her stomach.

Source: OK!

Back in 2019, Delevingne was the epitome of the Met Gala's "camp" theme in a rainbow jumpsuit by Dior.

The 31-year-old walked the carpet with a matching, striped cane, but the most attention-grabbing part of her lavish 'fit was a wild Machine Dazzle headpiece that included a wide array of items including: fake teeth, eyeballs wrapped like hard candies, plastic fried eggs, hands with glittery nails and bananas.

